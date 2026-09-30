Canowindra Pythons Rugby Union Club has celebrated the players, volunteers and supporters behind its 2026 campaign, with Dylan Slattery collecting two of the major honours at the club's annual presentation night.

The Pythons came together on Saturday night to reflect on a year which included night games, Sponsors and Old Boys Day and Ladies Day, while recognising the performances and contributions made both on and off the field.

Slattery capped off an impressive individual season by being named both Best and Fairest and Players' Player, adding to his recent recognition as the Oilsplus Cup Player of the Year.

The two club awards reinforced Slattery's importance to the Pythons throughout 2026, with his performances earning recognition from both his teammates and the club.

There was plenty of recognition shared across the playing group, with Fernando Peroni named Best Forward, while Jonty Thurgate received Best Back.

The club had two recipients for Rookie of the Year, with Josh Cooney and Cooper Scifleet sharing the award following their efforts during the season.

Cayless Dunn was presented with the Coaches Award, while Tobi Fren received the Chris Noble Memorial Award.

Contributions away from the field were also celebrated, with Rach Arrnot named Club Person of the Year in recognition of her work for the Pythons.

The presentation night provided an opportunity for the club to look back on more than just results, with several social and community events forming an important part of Canowindra's year.

Night matches featured during the campaign, while Sponsors and Old Boys Day brought different generations and supporters of the club together.

Ladies Day was another highlight, with the Pythons already planning for the event to return in an even bigger capacity in 2027.

Canowindra also finished the year with some additional silverware, with the Pythons taking home the 2026 after match presentation Boat Race trophy.

While the award winners took centre stage during the presentation night, the club also acknowledged the volunteers and supporters who worked throughout the season to keep the Pythons running each week.

Those behind the scenes contributions ranged from organising match days and club activities to ensuring players were able to take the field throughout the campaign.

The Pythons also thanked Tommy Jeffs and those who assisted with the barbecue for providing dinner at the presentation night, while Edellen Flowers was acknowledged for providing flowers for the occasion.

The celebration brought another year of Canowindra rugby to a close and gave the club the chance to recognise everyone who contributed to the 2026 campaign.

With the awards presented and another season complete, attention will eventually turn towards 2027 as the Pythons look to build on the club spirit and involvement generated throughout the year.