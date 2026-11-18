Cowra Little Athletics athlete Tate Veney has delivered an outstanding performance at the Leeton Athletics Carnival, claiming seven gold medals from seven events and setting a new record in the javelin.

Competing in the 11 Years Boys division on Saturday, 7 November, Tate dominated across a range of track and field disciplines, securing first place in every event he entered.

His impressive performance included victories in javelin, high jump, discus, triple jump, long jump, 80m hurdles and the 400m.

Among the highlights was his record-breaking performance in the javelin, with Tate establishing a new carnival record while securing the gold medal.

He also claimed victory in two of the carnival's feature events, taking out both the high jump and 80m hurdles competitions.

The results demonstrated Tate's versatility as a young athlete, with his seven victories spanning throwing, jumping, sprint hurdles and middle-distance running.

His success in the field events was particularly notable, with gold medals in all five of the throwing and jumping disciplines he contested.

Tate continued his winning form on the track, securing first place in the 80m hurdles before adding another gold medal in the 400m.

The seven-medal haul marked an exceptional outing for the Cowra athlete, who represented Cowra Little Athletics at the Leeton competition.

The club congratulated Tate on his achievements, recognising his performances and the effort involved in competing across seven events.

Cowra Little Athletics is also encouraging other young athletes interested in attending regional carnivals to get involved, with opportunities available for competitors to gain experience beyond their regular weekly athletics meetings.

Meanwhile, the club recently celebrated one of its major sponsors with a special Coles Community Round, bringing athletes, families and volunteers together for an evening of fun and appreciation.

Participants embraced the occasion by wearing red clothing and Coles-inspired outfits, creating a colourful atmosphere as the club recognised the supermarket's ongoing support.

The evening provided an opportunity for young athletes to enjoy their regular activities while celebrating the contribution of a business that continues to support the club.

Cowra Little Athletics thanked Coles for its weekly provision of bananas for participants, along with ice blocks during hot weather.

The club acknowledged the importance of the sponsorship in supporting its weekly activities and helping provide a positive experience for young athletes.

Appreciation was also extended to committee members and parent volunteers, whose contributions help ensure the club's regular athletics meetings run smoothly.

From organising events and assisting competitors to supporting the weekly program, volunteers continue to play an important role in providing opportunities for Cowra's young athletes.

The club recognised their ongoing commitment, noting that its activities would not be possible without the assistance of families and community members.

With Tate's record-breaking success at Leeton and the celebrations surrounding Coles Community Round, Cowra Little Athletics has enjoyed another successful period both on and off the track.

The achievements highlight the opportunities available to local junior athletes, from developing their skills at weekly club meetings to representing Cowra at regional competitions.