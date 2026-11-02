Cowra Tennis Club's night competition is off to a strong start, with 24 players taking to the courts each Wednesday evening as upgraded lighting helps create new opportunities for local tennis enthusiasts.

Three weeks into the competition, 12 teams are battling it out in a social yet competitive environment, bringing together players of all ages and abilities.

Cowra Tennis Club representative Hell Horton said the competition was progressing well, with the combination of experienced players and younger competitors creating an enjoyable atmosphere.

"The night comp has completed three weeks and is progressing very well," Horton said.

"There are 12 teams and the teams are made up of pairs – so there are 24 players ranging from school age to adults, a great mix of players and good people."

The competition follows a round-robin format, with teams divided into three pools of four each week.

Each team plays the others in its pool, with the groups reshuffled weekly to provide opportunities to compete against different opponents.

The final week will see teams grouped according to their overall scores, setting up a finals-style conclusion to the competition.

Horton said the format was designed to encourage participation while maintaining a healthy level of competition.

"It is appealing to local players as in this social setting, where all teams and abilities play each other, we get to know new people and get to widen the Cowra tennis community," Horton said.

While the competition is still in its early stages, several teams have already impressed with their performances.

Horton identified Ross Graham and Jayden Randall as one of the competition's stronger combinations, while younger players have also demonstrated their ability to compete against adults.

"There are some very strong teams like Ross Graham and Jayden Randall, but not to forget the young people who play very much at an adult standard," Horton said.

Among those younger combinations are Sam and Josh Launders, along with Will Buik and Henry Mitchell, who have been praised for their competitive performances.

Despite the strong standard of play, Horton said the most memorable moments were often found in the atmosphere surrounding the matches.

"All teams have fun, but are equally competitive," Horton said.

"The memorable moments are echoed by the laughs and claps each Wednesday night, the camaraderie is joyful with a mutual love of tennis."

The competition has also benefited from a significant improvement to the club's facilities, with new lighting installed on courts six through 10.

The upgrade addresses an ongoing challenge for the club, with ageing lights previously making it difficult to conduct consistent evening competitions.

Horton said the improved facilities would help strengthen participation and create greater opportunities for tennis throughout the warmer months.

"We will notice more engagement moving forward as we have our beautiful new lights on courts six to 10," Horton said.

"The ageing lights had been a problem for holding an effective night comp, but this will encourage night tennis and will allow a consistent night comp for spring and summer to take place."

The club plans to hold separate spring and summer competitions, with the Christmas school holidays providing a break between the two seasons.

The improved lighting is expected to make it easier for the club to maintain a reliable night competition schedule, particularly for residents who are unable to participate in daytime tennis.

Horton said providing opportunities for people to remain active was an important part of the club's role within the wider Cowra community.

"All sporting activities that are available in Cowra and the wider community should be deemed as important," Horton said.

"Movement and health are an important part of daily living and whether it be tennis or another sport, we should be lucky to have access in Cowra as they play a part in keeping ourselves fit and healthy."

Beyond the Wednesday night competition, Cowra Tennis Club offers a range of programs designed to accommodate different ages, abilities and schedules.

Club coach Helen Garrett runs cardio tennis sessions on Mondays and Thursdays, alongside coaching programs for children and adults at various skill levels.

Social tennis is also available through the Tuesday men's and ladies' groups, Wednesday ladies' tennis during business hours, and Sunday evening social tennis.

The Sunday social sessions are currently held from 5.30pm to 7.30pm, providing another opportunity for residents to enjoy the sport in a relaxed setting.

With the club continuing to invest in its facilities, Horton said further developments were planned, although the immediate priority remained completing upgrades already underway.

"The club has many plans for the future and their current focus is all the upgrades that are underway and then stay tuned for announcements," Horton said.