Canowindra have won the Oilsplus Molong Cricket Association Premiership for the third year in a row, defeating Millthorpe by seven wickets before a good crowd at Canowindra.

Saturday's grand final win tops off a wonderful season for our senior cricketers after they also claimed the Association's Twenty20 trophy.

Captain Mitch Stanley paid tribute to his team for an all-round good season, with good effort from everyone who took the field.

The team was similar to the winning side of the past two seasons, with younger players growing up in the club and in confidence over that time.

"The more senior games they play the more confidence they build ... it's really good to see," Stanley said.

On Saturday, Millthorpe won the toss and elected to bat.

Despite losing an early wicket the visitors looked to build a big total with a good partnership between Peter Heller and James Milner.

However when Heller went for 30 and the score 2 for 55, Millthorpe then collapsed losing their remaining eight wickets for just 20 runs to be all out for 75.

In a man-of-the-match effort, Canowindra's Ben Schaeffer tore through the rest of the line-up taking eight for 32 from 10 overs.

James Milner, running out of partnerships, was left stranded on 30 not out.

In reply Canowindra got the wobbles briefly, losing three early wickets, but Sam Austin (18 not out) and Brendan Traves (31 not out) steadied the innings.

This pairing guided Canowindra to a seven-wicket win in just the 14th over.

Schaeffer is typically a big contributor with the bat but his first wicket signalled a shift in the grand final and things just went from there.

"It's unheard of," Stanley said of the pace bowler's effort.

It was also, critically, supported by outstanding fielding.

"We didn't drop a catch, that's a massive effort," the captain added.

Canowindra enjoyed hosting rights in the grand final and the support of a great home crowd.

"It was good to have it at home and it was really good to have a lot of supporters there - a lot of Canowindra locals there enjoying a day of cricket and cheering us on," Stanley said.

The Canowindra club also thanks their sponsors of the season.

The Molong Cricket Association thanks umpires Nick Cooper and Alan Hubbard, and major sponsor Oilsplus.

CANOWINDRA XI: Ben Schaeffer, Mitch Stanley, Sam Austin, Brendan Traves, Kane Schofield, Jackson Moody, Hugh Breen, Max Wensley, Nick Daly, Tyler Burn, Toby Fisher, Sam Breen and Jack Daly.