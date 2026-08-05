Saffalah’s dream of becoming a professional footballer is beginning to take shape, with the young talent recently earning opportunities with some of the world’s biggest clubs.

After kicking a football around since he was two or three years old, Saffalah has been selected to attend FC Barcelona’s Barça Academy in Spain, chosen to represent Manchester United in an international youth opportunity, and invited to trial for an elite Italian club.

The achievements have marked a major milestone in his football journey, giving him confidence that a professional career could one day become a reality.

Behind his success has been years of dedication, including regular club training, backyard practice sessions and support from his family and friends who have travelled with him to trials.

Saffalah said the opportunities have shown him he can compete at a high level and inspired him to keep improving his skills.

While he hopes to one day play for clubs such as Real Madrid or Barcelona, his dream is to begin his professional career with Manchester United and continue chasing his football ambitions.

For as long as he can remember, Saffalah has had a football at his feet.

From kicking a ball around the backyard as a two or three-year-old to now earning opportunities with some of the biggest names in world football, the young player's dream of becoming a professional is beginning to take shape.

The talented youngster has enjoyed an extraordinary run of success, recently being selected to attend FC Barcelona's Barça Academy in Spain this December, chosen to play for Manchester United, and invited to trial for an elite Italian football team.

The trio of achievements has capped off months of hard work and has given Saffalah confidence that his dream of playing professionally one day is within reach.

"It was exciting and I was proud of myself," he said.

While many young footballers dream of one international opportunity, Saffalah has earned three.

His first major breakthrough came after being selected to attend Barça Academy in Barcelona, where he will train in one of the world's most recognised football development programs.

The academy provides young players with the chance to develop under coaches who follow the same philosophy used throughout FC Barcelona's famous youth system.

For Saffalah, the opportunity is about much more than football.

"I'm looking forward to learning new skills, making new friends, being able to go to another country, training at a higher level and possibly meeting professional players," he said.

He hopes the experience will help take his game to another level.

"Lots of new skills and improving on my skills."

Adding to an already remarkable year, Saffalah was also selected to represent Manchester United in an international youth football opportunity and has been invited to trial for an elite Italian club.

Together, the selections represent a significant milestone in the young footballer's journey and expose him to pathways that could eventually lead to the professional game.

Despite the achievements, Saffalah admitted he wasn't confident after one of the key trials that helped open these doors.

"I was crazy surprised because I did not feel the best about my performance at the try-out," he said.

"But I was really happy to have made it."

The experience reinforced his belief that hard work often speaks louder than self-doubt.

"It showed me that I might have a chance at making it to the professional level in football in the future, which is exciting."

Only days after competing at one of the school holiday trials, he received the news he had been hoping for.

"I found out just days ago that I was selected. It confirmed I can compete at a high level and it was super exciting."

Behind every opportunity has been countless hours of training.

Alongside regular sessions with his football club, Saffalah spends much of his spare time practising on his own.

"I do lots of training with my soccer club, but also in the backyard doing my own training and practising ball skills with my friends," he said.

Those extra hours have helped build both his technical ability and confidence.

"It has helped me improve my skills to be able to confidently compete at try-outs."

Football has been part of Saffalah's life for almost as long as he can remember.

"I started kicking a ball in the backyard from when I was like two or three," he said.

He recalls watching football with his parents as a young child and quickly falling in love with the game.

"I always loved the sport."

"I remember being really young watching football with my mum and dad and it looked fun," Saffalah said.

Being selected for Barça Academy gave him another boost of confidence.

"Being selected for Barcelona helped me realise I do have a talent in football."

While Saffalah's talent has created opportunities, he says he wouldn't be where he is without the support of his family and friends.

Travelling to trials, particularly those in Sydney, has required significant commitment and sacrifice from those around him.

"My whole family have supported me in many ways," he said.

"Mum and stepdad, and my dad when he can, take me to try-outs, mostly in Sydney, and needing to stay in hotels."

His friends have also played an important role by encouraging him throughout his journey.

"My friends support me by giving me encouragement."

Despite already receiving opportunities with Barcelona and Manchester United, Saffalah isn't ready to stop dreaming.

He wants to continue improving every aspect of his game.

"I would like to improve my footwork and skill and become a professional player," he said.

Like many young footballers, he hopes one day to play for one of Europe's biggest clubs.

"I would love to be able to play for a club like Real Madrid or Barcelona," he said.

"But my wish is, if I make it pro, that my first club to play for is Manchester United."

With international opportunities already on his résumé and an unwavering commitment to improving, Saffalah's football journey is only just beginning.

To support Saffalah's soccer journey, a GoFundMe page has been created, which can be accessed at https://gofund.me/22694985d