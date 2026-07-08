New firearms regulations introduced under Phase Two of the Minns Labor Government’s reform program came into effect on 1 July, marking significant changes to licensing, permits, and compliance requirements across New South Wales.

The reforms form part of the Government’s response following the Bondi Beach antisemitic terror attack Bondi Beach terror attack, in which 15 people were killed. Authorities say the changes are intended to strengthen oversight of firearm ownership, improve identity verification, and reduce the risk of firearm misuse.

The NSW Government New South Wales Government has confirmed the reforms will be introduced in stages, allowing both regulators and licence holders time to adjust. While the focus is on public safety and system modernisation, the changes have sparked discussion in regional areas about their practical impact, particularly in farming communities.

A key change is the reduction in firearm licence validity periods. Licences can now only be issued for a maximum of two years, down from five years. This applies to new applications and renewals, while existing licences remain valid until expiry.

Identity verification has also been strengthened, with mandatory checks required before applications can proceed, formalising existing processes and increasing upfront scrutiny.

Permit to Acquire (PTA) requirements have also been tightened. Applicants must now demonstrate compliance with safe storage requirements before a firearm can be issued. In addition, PTAs will not be granted unless the Commissioner is satisfied the applicant has not been investigated for terrorism-related offences and is not associated with individuals under such investigation.

The Government has also committed $42.8 million over ten years to the NSW Gun Registry to support staffing increases and system upgrades required to implement the reforms.

Minister for Police and Counter-terrorism Yasmin Catley said the changes are necessary for public safety.

“First and foremost, these changes are about public safety. Owning a firearm is a privilege, not a right.”

“We’re increasing oversight, reducing risk and will ultimately reduce the number of firearms in the community," she said.

While supporting the need for regulation in principle, local farmer Peter Wright said the practical impact may be felt more strongly in rural areas, where firearms are an essential working tool.

He questioned whether the change from five-year to two-year licences would significantly affect day-to-day farming operations, but acknowledged the added administrative burden.

“It shouldn't affect the work on farms and the licenses, as long as they don't charge five years.”

“It’s a bit more book work to keep up with things, but I think that's least of our worries with the changes that have been put in place.”

Mr Wright said while compliance changes do not prevent essential farm work, they add ongoing administrative pressure for landholders already managing tight operational demands.

He also raised broader concerns about regulatory consistency and fairness in firearm law enforcement.

“It’s a bit more book work to keep up with things, but I think that's least of our worries with the changes that have been put in place.”

On increased identity checks and storage requirements, Mr Wright supported the principle of regulation but emphasised the need for balance.

“If they're going to regulate things, that's what they've got to do. They've got to make sure that the people that got things licensed to have, they have them stored properly, and ensure that the people using them haven't done something wrong in the period since they've been issued the license.”

However, he warned the reforms could place extra pressure on already compliant firearm owners without necessarily addressing illegal firearm use.

“I just feel that it's not so much that having a license, it's the other thing, restraint they're bringing in…”

Mr Wright said lawful firearm owners should not be unfairly burdened if they are already complying with existing rules.

“I think we all got to abide by what the regulations say in the license, and if they're going to inspect them, inspect them.”

He emphasised that firearms remain an important operational tool in agriculture, particularly for animal welfare and pest management.

“Very important, maybe not for day to day operations, but in the overall operation of your farm.”

He explained their role in humane livestock management:

“Sometimes you need to put a sick or injured animal down that you're using for production, a sheep or a goat or a cow pig or something, and that's all part of animal welfare as well as anything.”

He also noted risks associated with alternatives such as poisons:

“You got to be a bit careful with poisons… you don't poison the wrong animal.”

“So the firearms is a tool that's used in normal farming practices.”

Mr Wright said ongoing regulatory change requires continued engagement between farmers, industry groups, and government to ensure rural perspectives are considered.

“We're going to have to, if we don't, we're going to have to keep talking to the government, whether we are elected members or or industry groups that represent farmers.”

He warned that compliance requirements take time away from core agricultural work.

“It takes up time from doing important things, we've got more important things to do rather than comply with with a license in just producing livestock.”

He also linked broader agricultural pressures to wider economic uncertainty.

“We got into a situation now where we don't know if we're going to have enough fuel or fertilizer, all because of an action in the Middle East.”

Mr Wright added that illegal firearm access is already a concern, regardless of licensing changes:

“It doesn't take Einstein to work out that if you want a firearm illegally, you probably haven't got to go very far to find one.”

As Phase Two of the reforms begins implementation, the Government maintains the changes are necessary to strengthen public safety and modernise the licensing system. However, in regional areas, voices such as Wright’s highlight ongoing tension between regulatory intent and practical application in industries where firearms are essential working tools.

Further rollout stages are expected as the NSW Firearms Registry continues implementing the updated framework.