Changes to the Brisbane Street and Liverpool Street roundabout have now been completed, with Cowra Council implementing a series of safety improvements following months of community discussion about visibility for motorists.

The works, carried out in recent weeks, were designed to improve sightlines for drivers while retaining key elements of the roundabout's appearance.

The intersection had become the subject of ongoing public debate after concerns were raised by residents that the landscaping, particularly the rectangular planter boxes and surrounding vegetation, was obstructing visibility for drivers approaching the roundabout.

In response, Council undertook an investigation into the issue and examined several possible solutions. Options included leaving the roundabout unchanged, reducing the height of the planter boxes, partially removing the landscaping, or removing all vegetation from the site.

After considering each option, Council resolved to adopt a partial removal approach in an effort to balance improved road safety with maintaining the visual character of the streetscape.

As part of the completed works, the central circular planter has been retained, while the outer ring of rectangular planter boxes has been removed.

The planter boxes have since been replaced with low-profile street signage, which Council says is intended to improve visibility for motorists entering and travelling through the intersection.

Council said the works were completed in accordance with the resolution previously adopted by Council.

The adopted resolution retained the inner circular planter while removing the outer ring of rectangular planter boxes and replacing them with lower-profile signage.

Council said the modifications were undertaken to improve visibility at the roundabout following community concerns raised over recent months.

The intersection attracted significant public attention throughout the year, with residents expressing differing views over whether the existing landscaping enhanced the streetscape or created unnecessary safety risks for motorists.

Council previously acknowledged the challenge of balancing road safety with preserving the appearance of one of the town's prominent intersections, leading to a detailed assessment before the final design was approved.

Although the works have now been been completed, Council said it has not yet received any formal feedback from the community regarding the changes.

The upgraded roundabout is expected to continue being monitored, with Council indicating any future adjustments will be considered if required based on safety outcomes and community feedback.

The completion of the project marks the end of months of discussion surrounding the Brisbane Street and Liverpool Street intersection, with the focus now turning to how the modified design performs for motorists using the busy roundabout.