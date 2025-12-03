If you’ve been keeping a close eye on interest rates and the reaction in the property market, you will see prices have been on the rise.

Combine the fact that we have had these interest rates cut and traditionally, spring has always been a hot time for the Australian real estate industry the market is now good particularly if you are now considering selling.

In colder climates we often see a quiet time over winter, and the buyers come out in the warmer months, and this has happened and so this time of year has potential benefits for both buyers and sellers.

Selling in spring any property with a garden is likely to be looking its best and having your garden in shape and showing at its best will immediately create the right impression for your home from the street.

Street appeal is important as first impressions count when the buyers pull up out the front of the property, and tidy front yard and neat garden will immediately set the tone for most buyers to find your property attractive.

When it comes to prices, increased levels of buyer competition at this time of year will inspire positive results with your sale price.

The time of year also plays an important part in the increased number of people keen to buy and settle on a property as quickly as possible particularly if they are wanting to relocate before the end of the school Christmas holidays.

A factor to keep in mind when selling or planning to sell is the sale contracts in NSW came with a standard a settlement time of 42 days.

This is 6 weeks from the date of exchange of Contracts but this terms of your settlement can be negotiated between seller and buyer to ensure you both are happy.

General Tips for Selling Property.

Street appeal: Make sure the front of your property looks appealing and inviting with a weed-free garden and some attractive pot plants.

Clean and bright: Before every viewing give your property a once-over, ensuring that windows are clean inside and out – it’s surprising how much difference it makes to the light.

Cut the clutter: You want the prospective buyer to be able to imagine their own belongings in the property, so de-clutter to keep things tidy. Less clutter will also help make rooms appear larger.

Set the scene: You may want to hire furniture to create the look you desire. This is a great way to transform your home and give it extra appeal.

Fix it: From leaking taps to a broken bulb, make sure the minor repairs are taken care of. A lick of paint will freshen scuffs and scrapes in the woodwork. Basic maintenance work will help to ensure buyers don’t find any faults.

Freshen up: Get rid of smoke or pet odours. Open the windows, brew some fresh coffee and brighten the place up with fresh flowers.

Lighten up: Increase the sense of space with mirrors and lights and leave all internal doors open.

Pets: Always clean and tidy up after your pets and take them out of the property during open times.

You only have one chance to make a first impression

Preparing your home for sale correctly can have a tremendous impact on your final sale price.

If you would like more advice our office will provide accurate and up-to-date information about marketing factors and how to present your property for sale.

We assist with decluttering the house, rubbish removal, cleaning, finding any areas that need professional work eg painting and plumbing repairs, clearing and trimming your garden.

Feel free to call James Keady Real Estate on 02 6342 3344 to get free advice on how to prepare your real estate for sale.