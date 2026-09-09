A simple text message, phone call or conversation could mean more than we realise to someone who is struggling, according to Cowra mental health advocate and Lynch’s Cookie Co. owner Courtney Booth.

With R U OK? Day being marked across Australia today, Thursday, 10 September, Ms Booth is encouraging the Cowra community to use the national day of action as a reminder to genuinely check in with the people around them.

For Ms Booth, the importance of the day lies not only in raising awareness of mental health, but in prompting conversations that otherwise may never happen.

“I think any day that raises awareness and encourages people to focus on mental health is important, but R U OK? Day just hits differently for me personally,” Ms Booth said.

“I think there’s something really powerful about having a day where everyone is consciously thinking about mental health and checking in on the people around them.

“If it encourages someone to start a conversation they may not have had otherwise, or simply reminds someone that they’re not alone and that someone cares, then I think that’s massive.

“Sometimes, one simple conversation can make a bigger difference than we realise.”

R U OK? Day is the national day of action, encouraging Australians to regularly connect with the people around them and start meaningful conversations with those who may be struggling.

While conversations surrounding mental health have become increasingly visible, Ms Booth believes there is still work to be done.

“I think it’s a bit of both,” she said.

“There is definitely more openness around mental health, but I also still think there is a stigma.”

In a small community, finding the time to check on others can sometimes be difficult, particularly as work, family and everyday responsibilities take over.

Ms Booth admitted she too had found herself looking back and realising she had not checked in with people as often as she would have liked.

“Sometimes I’m guilty of not checking in with people as much as I should,” she said.

“I think a lot of it comes down to how busy life gets and how quickly time seems to pass without you even realising it.

“But I think that’s exactly why a day like this is so important.

“It gives us that little reminder to stop, think about the people around us and actually reach out.”

While asking someone “Are you OK?” is at the heart of the campaign, Ms Booth believes a meaningful check-in does not need to be complicated or perfectly worded.

It can be as simple as sending someone a message and letting them know they are on your mind.

“I genuinely believe that any check in is better than no check in at all,” she said.

“Even if it’s just a quick text to say hello and ask someone how they’ve been.

“I think we’d be surprised by just how much a simple message from someone who genuinely cares can mean to a person who isn’t feeling their best.

“In those moments, knowing that someone is thinking about you can make a real difference.”

Ms Booth said local businesses and community organisations also had an important role to play in keeping conversations around mental health visible, particularly in regional communities such as Cowra.

“I think it’s incredibly important, particularly for businesses and community organisations in smaller communities,” she said.

“They can play such an important role in bringing these initiatives to light, raising awareness and emphasising just how important they are to the community.”

But beyond the organised campaigns and awareness initiatives, Ms Booth's message for R U OK? Day is directed at individuals.

If someone comes to mind while reading about the day, she says there is no reason to wait before checking on them.

“My message would simply be: reach out, now,” Ms Booth said.

“Don’t leave it another minute, because your text, your phone call or even a quick visit could be enough to completely turn someone’s day around.”

The same message applies to those who may themselves be struggling.

“If you’re someone who is struggling, my message to you is also to reach out,” she said.

“Reach out to anyone you feel comfortable talking to.

"A friend, a family member, a stranger, or an organisation.

“There are so many people around you who genuinely care, and sometimes you may not realise just how many people are there for you until you take that first step and reach out.”

Having seen the devastating consequences when people feel unable to seek help, Ms Booth said she wished more people could see the depth of support surrounding them before reaching a crisis point.

“I’ve unfortunately seen too many people do that, and I’ve often found myself wishing they could have seen, while they were still here, just how many people cared so deeply about them,” she said.

“You don’t have to go through it alone.

"Just reach out.”

R U OK? encourages people to continue checking in throughout the year, rather than limiting conversations about mental health to its annual day of action.