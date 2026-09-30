Registrations are now open for the 2026 Cowra Little Athletics season, with strong early numbers and some age groups already approaching capacity ahead of competition returning next month.

The new season will officially get underway on Thursday, 15 October from 5pm, welcoming children from Tiny Tots through to athletes aged 17.

Cowra Little Athletics’ Krysha Tysoe said registrations had started strongly, continuing the healthy participation the club has experienced in recent seasons.

“Registrations are now open,” Tysoe said.

“Some age groups are nearly full.”

Numbers are tracking similarly to the past couple of seasons, although the club would particularly like to encourage more teenagers and older athletes to become involved.

“Our registrations are looking great, similar to the last couple of years,” Tysoe said.

“We would love to see some more older kids.”

Another encouraging sign has been the progression of last season’s youngest participants.

Cowra experienced strong involvement among its Tiny Tots last year, with many of those children now old enough to progress into the club’s formal athletics program.

“Most of our Tiny Tots from last season have moved into official athletics this season,” Tysoe said.

For children considering athletics for the first time, previous experience is not required.

Instead, the club aims to provide an environment where children of different abilities can participate, develop their skills and enjoy being active.

“The season will be full of fun, fitness and friendship,” Tysoe said.

“No experience necessary, all skill levels can join and enjoy athletics.”

For the youngest members, the focus is on developing the fundamental movement skills that form the foundation not only for athletics but many other sports.

Tiny Tots participate in activities involving running, walking, jumping and throwing, gradually developing coordination and confidence before moving into formal competition.

“Our Tiny Tots will participate in a variety of skills designed to encourage the development of the fundamental movement skills of running, walking, jumping and throwing,” Tysoe said.

Those skills “underpin the growth of specialised sporting skills in athletics and other sports”.

Older athletes have the opportunity to experience a broad range of traditional track and field disciplines throughout the season.

Events include discus, shot put and long jump alongside running events, giving children the chance to discover where their interests and strengths lie.

For some participants, Little Athletics can provide an introduction to competition and an opportunity to work towards personal bests.

For others, the appeal can simply be spending a Thursday evening being active alongside friends.

That inclusive approach remains an important part of the Cowra club, with Tysoe encouraging families not to worry if their child has never competed in athletics before.

While the athletes are at the centre of each Thursday evening, the season also relies heavily on the parents and volunteers working around them.

From helping events run smoothly to supporting children throughout the evening, Tysoe said volunteers were essential to the club.

“Parents and volunteers are vital for athletics,” she said.

“Many hands make light work, as they say, but it also allows parents to get up close to the action and spend time with their children.”

With the opening night now only weeks away and several age groups already filling, families considering joining are encouraged to register ahead of the October 15 start.

Registrations can be completed through the Cowra Little Athletics registration page.

For families still deciding whether Little Athletics might be right for their child, Tysoe’s invitation is simple.

“Come and have a go,” she said.

“We are a welcoming community and would love to see you on a Thursday evening!”