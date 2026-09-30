A young playing group, growing community support and individual success have left the Canowindra Pythons optimistic about what lies ahead after a positive 2026 season.

Club president Oliver Groves believes the foundations are being laid for a strong future, with players developing throughout the year and the atmosphere around the Pythons reaching its best point in several seasons.

“I’d say overall, 2026 was good,” Groves said.

“We had a lot of young players come through, and we are definitely building towards something in the future.

“The age of the players and the atmosphere around the club is the best I’ve seen it in a couple of years.”

Among the biggest individual highlights was Dylan Slattery's success in claiming the competition’s best and fairest award.

Groves said the recognition reflected the example Slattery had set throughout the season and his willingness to lead through his performances.

“Obviously, Dylan Slattery winning the best and fairest of the whole competition is a massive highlight,” he said.

“That just showed he leads from the front with every game and every chance he gets.”

There were also memorable moments for the Pythons collectively, including an important victory at home which Groves singled out among the club’s best performances of the season.

“We had a couple of good wins, a big one at home against the Oval,” he said.

“It was just a good season.”

Beyond individual results, Groves was particularly proud of the work that went into ensuring Canowindra had a strong playing group throughout the year.

Recruiting and retaining enough players can be a constant challenge for country sporting clubs, but the work done before and during the season ensured the Pythons were able to field a good line up consistently.

“Probably the effort that we put in, we definitely seemed to get the results out of it,” Groves said.

“The amount of effort a lot of us put into getting a lot of players around the club at the start of the season, and we had a good line up the whole season, so that really showed.

“Just the effort that the boys put in and how well they got around the club.”

For Groves, one of the most encouraging aspects of 2026 was watching that group improve as the weeks went by.

Rather than judging the season purely on wins and losses, he believes the development within a relatively young squad provides one of the clearest reasons for optimism.

“Everyone has got better and better week in, week out,” he said.

“It’s been good to be a part of and to watch.

“The club is getting better.

"We are getting stronger.”

The challenge now will be keeping that young group together and allowing the players to continue developing alongside one another.

Groves believes doing so could put Canowindra in a strong position over the coming seasons.

“The team that we’ve got is a good young group of blokes, and if we can keep it together, then, yeah, in a couple of years, nothing can stop us,” he said.

That progress was not limited to what happened on the field.

Groves said the Pythons also experienced encouraging growth around the club, with more volunteers getting involved and increased interest from the wider community.

Events such as Ladies Day helped attract people to the club beyond the regular playing group, something Groves hopes can continue.

“We’ve had a few more volunteers turn up, and a lot more people be interested in games, and a lot more people get around events like Ladies Day,” he said.

“We’ve always got open arms and we welcome anyone.”

While every football season presents its share of difficulties, Groves said there was no single major challenge that defined the Pythons’ year.

“I don’t think we had any real challenges,” he said.

“I think week in, week out, there’s always challenges, but nothing that jumps to mind.”

Instead, much of the club’s progress came from people being willing to step forward and take responsibility.

Groves acknowledged those who contributed to coaching and supporting the playing group, including Pete Stacey, Dylan Slattery, and Mark Stevens, who helped with the backs during the season.

He also recognised the contribution of senior members of the playing group who assisted with coaching and helping bring the side together.

“They stood up from the start and said they were happy to help and coach and get around the team,” Groves said.

“It was good that they stood up and made that call.

“It was for the better.

"All the boys enjoyed it, which is the main thing.”

With 2026 now complete, the Pythons are beginning to consider how the club could continue expanding.

One possibility is the introduction of a Canowindra women’s side should a women’s competition become available.

Groves stressed discussions remained preliminary and nothing had been formally confirmed, but said the prospect was an exciting one for the club.

“The possibility of a women’s team is there,” he said.

“We’re looking at that in the future because I think within our competition there will be a competition for women, possibly.

“Nothing is in writing yet, there’s talk of it at the moment.

“So the possibility of maybe getting a women’s team for that, that’s exciting for the club.”

Before decisions about 2027 are made, attention will turn to the club’s annual general meeting on 14 October.

Groves encouraged the Canowindra community to continue getting behind the Pythons when preparations for the new season begin.

After a year defined by young players developing, stronger community involvement and a positive atmosphere, the president believes the club has plenty to look forward to.

The challenge will be maintaining the momentum.

If Canowindra can keep its young playing group together, continue attracting volunteers and build on the community support generated throughout 2026, Groves believes the Pythons have created a strong base from which to take their next steps.