With winter now coming to an end, construction on the $11 million Cowra Aquatic Centre redevelopment is continuing to progress, with the project remaining on schedule and the new 50-metre pool beginning to take shape.

The redevelopment has been underway since the centre closed following the 2025–26 swimming season, with the facility expected to remain closed throughout the 2026–27 swimming season while construction continues.

Cowra Council says the project remains on time and on budget, with several significant construction milestones achieved throughout winter.

The redevelopment is being delivered over a 68-week construction period, with Council currently anticipating the upgraded facility will reopen around October 2027, ahead of the 2027–28 swimming season.

The project is currently in the pool-forming stage, with construction crews working on the structural components of the new 50-metre lap pool.

According to Council, the western section of the pool floor has now been poured using 40MPa concrete, providing the strength and durability required for the new facility.

The freshly poured concrete has been kept wet and covered with hessian as it cures, helping ensure the structure reaches its required strength.

Council said the western end of the pool will also undergo grinding during August to prepare the surface for tiling later in the project.

Behind the visible construction work, significant progress has also been made on the infrastructure required to operate the new pools.

All pool pipework was pressure tested before the latest concrete pour, with the testing designed to ensure the system is leak-free and performing as intended.

Filtration pipework has also been installed throughout the eastern section of the lap pool floor and the program pool floor.

Steel reinforcement work is now progressing through the eastern section of the lap pool floor, with the reinforcement forming an important part of the structural foundation of the new pool.

The next major milestone will come in September, when the walls of the new 50-metre lap pool are scheduled to be poured.

Council described the upcoming wall pours as an important step in bringing the new aquatic centre closer to completion.

Despite the lengthy closure, Council says there has been no change to the anticipated timeline for the project.

The centre is expected to reopen around October 2027, ahead of the 2027 swimming season.

The 68-week construction program means the community will miss an entire swimming season, but Council says the extended closure is necessary to allow the major redevelopment to be completed.

Once finished, the facility will offer a significantly modernised aquatic centre designed to cater for people of different ages and abilities.

One of the most anticipated additions is the new splash pad, which Council expects will become a major attraction for young families.

The splash pad will provide a dedicated space for children to enjoy during the warmer months, adding another recreational feature to the upgraded centre.

Council said the overall transformation of the facility is one of the aspects it is most looking forward to seeing completed.

“The upgraded centre will provide modern aquatic amenities that cater to people of all ages and abilities,” a Council spokesperson said.

“One of the most anticipated additions is the new splash pad, which is expected to become a popular attraction for young families and a fantastic space for children to enjoy during the warmer months.”

The redevelopment represents one of the largest upgrades to Cowra's aquatic facilities in recent years, with the $11 million project aimed at delivering a modern, accessible and family-friendly centre for the community.

For regular swimmers, the most obvious change will be the new 50-metre lap pool, while families will have the splash pad and upgraded amenities to look forward to.

With the pool walls scheduled to be poured in September, the coming months should see the project begin to look increasingly like the finished aquatic centre.

Council has thanked the Cowra community for its patience throughout the closure and construction period.

“The project remains on track for completion ahead of the 2027 swimming season,” the spokesperson said.

For Cowra residents counting down to their next summer at the pool, October 2027 remains the current target for reopening.