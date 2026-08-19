Mulyan Public School student Pippa Newham has capped off an outstanding performance at the NSW PSSA Golf Championships in Tamworth by finishing fourth overall and earning selection in the NSW Primary Schools Girls Golf Team.

Representing Mulyan Public School and the Western Region, Pip competed against some of the state’s best young golfers during the two-day championships.

She entered the second day tied for fifth after an impressive opening round, before briefly slipping to seventh.

However, Pip produced her best golf when it mattered most, recording four pars and two birdies across her final six holes to surge back up the leaderboard and finish fourth overall.

One of those birdies came after a tee shot that came agonisingly close to being a hole-in-one.

For Pip’s father, Matt Newham, watching his daughter fight her way back up the leaderboard was both exciting and nerve-wracking.

“Super proud of the achievement, but also just as proud of the journey along the way,” Matt said.

“There’s a lot of hard work that’s gone into training and practice and things like that that has got her to that place.”

Matt followed the live scoring throughout the second round as Pip continued to climb the leaderboard, with her finish demonstrating the determination and character that has helped her progress.

“I think it shows that she’s very determined,” he said.

“It shows her character that after two really big days of golf, to still be getting better as she finishes.”

The fourth-place finish came with an even greater reward, with Pip selected in the NSW Primary Schools Girls Golf Team.

She will represent NSW at the National Championships in Newcastle later in October.

Making the state team had been Pip’s personal goal for 2026.

“To make that team was Pip’s goal for the year, her personal goal for 2026,” Matt said.

“So to see her achieve that was really great.”

Pip’s journey to the NSW team has been several years in the making.

She first competed at the PSSA golf championships in 2024 before returning last year and finishing 10th. With the top six earning state selection, the result strengthened her determination to improve.

This year, she made the jump from contender to NSW representative.

Matt said the achievement was particularly impressive given the level of competition, including young golfers from Sydney with access to high-level coaching and facilities.

“The young girls from Sydney have access to really amazing coaches and facilities, and the kids from the country just don’t have that,” he said.

“I think it’s even more special to know what she’s up against to really be able to compete with those kids at that level.”

The upcoming National Championships will give Pip the chance to compete against some of Australia’s best young golfers while representing NSW, Mulyan Public School and the Western Region.

For Matt, seeing his daughter walk onto the course wearing the NSW blue jersey will be a particularly special moment.

“That’s been the goal for the last couple of years to get to that point, so it’ll be pretty special,” he said.