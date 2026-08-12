Cowra has marked the 82nd anniversary of the Cowra Prisoner of War Breakout with a series of commemorative ceremonies honouring those who lost their lives and reflecting on the enduring friendship between Australia and Japan.

The anniversary commemorations on Wednesday, 5 August, brought together Japanese dignitaries, school leaders, community representatives and residents to remember one of the most significant events in Cowra’s wartime history.

The day began with the Peace Bell Ceremony, followed by wreath-laying services at the former Prisoner of War Camp site and at the Australian and Japanese War Graves, with a special performance by Japanese Soprano, Atsuko Aria, with the St. Raphael’s school choir and morning tea at the Cowra Japanese Gardens.

On the morning of 5 August 1944, more than 1,000 Japanese prisoners of war staged a mass breakout from the Cowra POW Camp, resulting in the deaths of four Australian soldiers and more than 200 Japanese prisoners.

The event remains one of the largest prisoner of war escapes of the Second World War.

Over the decades, Cowra’s commemoration of the breakout has evolved from remembering a wartime tragedy to promoting reconciliation, cultural understanding and international friendship.

Representatives attending this year’s anniversary paid tribute to the lives lost while acknowledging the strong relationship that has developed between Australia and Japan in the years since the conflict.

The anniversary ceremonies highlighted Cowra’s unique role as a global symbol of peace and reconciliation, with generations continuing to share the message that understanding and respect can emerge from even the most difficult chapters of history.

While the Cowra Breakout remains a significant and confronting chapter of wartime history, annual commemorations have evolved over the decades to represent a commitment to reconciliation, understanding and friendship between Australia and Japan.

This year the commemorative ceremonies began with a Peace Bell Ceremony at the Australian Chapter of the World Peace Bell Association.

Cowra has transformed a story of conflict into one of peace and unity, housing Australia’s World Peace Bell located outside Cowra Council.

The bell was gifted to Cowra in and is one of 21 Peace Bells located around the world.

The Australian World Peace Bell was awarded to Cowra in 1992 and is crafted from melted down coins donated by 65 members of the United Nations.

Previously, Peace Bell’s had only been given to major cities, however, Cowra was chosen by the World Peace Bell Association due to its strong relationship with Japan and the town's commitment to world peace.

Anniversary attendees gathered around the Peace Bell, on a crisp winter’s morning, Cr Erin Smith addressed the audience outlining the Peace Bell’s powerful role in reconciliation before introducing Cowra youth Council members, Emma Haslam and Liam Kennedy, to perform Emma Core’s poem ‘Breakout 1944’.

The poem was written whilst Ms Core was a Cowra High School student and won the high school section of the World Peace Bell Association Poetry Competition.

“Times had changed, since that fateful night.

Where each side had lost their friends.

Together, today, we hold friendship, which one shouldn’t end.” Mr Kennedy recited.

The anniversary of the Cowra POW Breakout is not only a time to remember those who lost their lives, but also an opportunity to reflect on the strength of reconciliation and the enduring relationship between the two nations, which continues to grow and develop.

“Today, as the bell rings, may it remind us of the shared responsibility to honour the past, care for one and other and work together for a more peaceful future.” Mayor Cr Paul Smith said.

Commemorative anniversary activities, hosted by the Cowra Breakout Association, were held at other significant locations across Cowra including the POW campsite, the war cemetary and the Cowra Japanese Gardens.