Cowra households could face water charges rising as much as nine per cent above inflation under a government funding shortfall scenario, with Council warning that major infrastructure costs could place increasing financial pressure on residents.

Cowra Shire Council's Integrated Water Cycle Management (IWCM) Strategy identifies potential above-inflation increases to water and sewerage charges as Council prepares for approximately $160 million in infrastructure works over the next 30 years.

The program includes a $96 million replacement of Cowra's water treatment plant and substantial sewerage infrastructure investment associated with West Cowra.

"The financial modelling of the ‘Risk and Growth’ scenarios demonstrates increases in water and sewerage pricing above annual CPI are required to meet long term funding requirements," Council's 9 November General Committee report states.

In an 1 October statement, Council revealed modelling indicating water charges could increase approximately nine per cent above inflation without NSW Government assistance covering half the cost of specified infrastructure projects.

With 50 per cent government assistance towards those projects, the modelled increase was approximately 2.5 per cent above inflation.

Neither figure represents an approved household bill increase, and Council has not specified an implementation period.

Mayor Paul Smith warned that Cowra's relatively small customer base faced substantial infrastructure costs.

"Cowra has a relatively small customer base but a substantial program of essential works," Mayor Smith said.

"Without predictable State co-investment, the burden falls disproportionately on local households and businesses."

Under the strategy's preferred financial scenario, the typical annual residential water bill increases from $1,000 in 2025-26 to $1,070 in 2027-28, expressed in constant 2024-25 dollars.

The modelled sewerage bill rises from $1,055 to $1,085, reaching that figure in 2026-27.

Combined, the figures indicate a typical annual residential water and sewerage bill of approximately $2,155 from 2027-28, excluding subsequent inflation.

Actual bills will depend on adopted tariffs, consumption, service charges and inflation.

Council maintains that any above-inflation increases depend on infrastructure delivery and costs.

"The timing of water and sewerage price increases above CPI; if any are required; are dependent on the implementation timing and actual costs of the IWCM strategy," the report states.

However, financial implications could begin influencing pricing decisions before the largest projects are constructed.

The November report confirms financial models have been incorporated into Council's Long Term Financial Plan, allowing pricing options to be considered from 2027-28.

Among the largest anticipated expenses is the replacement of Cowra's water treatment plant around 2048, estimated at $96 million.

Council also faces approximately $44 million in long-term sewerage infrastructure associated with West Cowra.

"Regional residents should not face unaffordable bills simply because the infrastructure needed to provide safe water must be funded across fewer customers," Mayor Smith said.

The preferred financial scenario assumes government grants covering 50 per cent of specified major projects, rather than the entire infrastructure program.

Without anticipated assistance, Council could face greater pressure to recover costs through customer charges.

Construction costs present another significant risk, with the strategy examining a scenario where capital costs increase by 30 per cent.

Sewerage modelling identifies greater exposure to construction cost increases, potentially requiring higher residential charges from 2027-28.

Lower-than-expected development growth and changes to customer numbers could also influence financial assumptions.

The strategy acknowledges affordability must remain central to pricing decisions.

"Tariff structure for the services will need to take into account corporate policies, approach to risks such as lower than adopted growth rates, increase in interest rates, and the acceptability of charges to the community," the strategy states.

Council's November report identifies annual monitoring and continued advocacy for government assistance, including the NSW Government's Safe and Secure Water Program.

With approximately $160 million in infrastructure investment identified, Council faces difficult decisions about balancing essential upgrades, government assistance and household affordability.