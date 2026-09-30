Councillor Paul Smith will continue as Mayor of Cowra Shire after securing a second consecutive term in the position following a closely contested vote at Council’s September meeting.

Cr Smith was returned to the mayoralty on Monday, 28 September, after facing nominations from councillors Cheryl Downing and Nikki Kiss.

The mid term election was required because mayors elected by councillors in NSW hold office for two years, with councils that use this system required to conduct a mayoral election in September 2026.

Cowra Council’s agenda recommended the election be conducted through open voting, or a show of hands, one of three methods permitted under the Local Government (General) Regulation 2021.

With three candidates initially nominated, the first round saw Cr Downing and Cr Smith each receive four votes, while Cr Kiss received one.

As the candidate with the lowest number of votes, Cr Kiss was eliminated, leaving Cr Smith and Cr Downing to contest a second round.

The final vote remained close, with Cr Smith receiving five votes to Cr Downing’s four, securing the mayoralty for another term.

Following his re-election, Cr Smith thanked his fellow councillors for their support and reflected on his first two years in the position.

“Admittedly, it’s by one vote, but there was one vote last time as well, so I take that as it is,” Cr Smith said.

“It’s been a great honour to be the mayor for the last two years.

"It’s not something I take lightly.

“I have tried very hard.

"I’ve put a lot of effort in, and I will continue to do so.

“And thank you for your support.”

Cr Smith first took over as mayor following the September 2024 council elections, with Council’s 2024/25 Annual Report recording that he was elected mayor at the 30 September, 2024 ordinary meeting for the two year term ending in September 2026.

Cr Nikki Kiss was elected deputy mayor for that period.

His re-election means Cr Smith will now continue in the position through the next mayoral term.

The September meeting also brought a change in the deputy mayor position, with Cr Cheryl Downing elected to the role.