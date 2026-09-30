By Carole Doyle, Cowra Garden Club

Cowra Garden Club will have their monthly meeting Thursday 1st October in the Senior Citizen Rooms, Railway Street next to Woolworths at 6pm.

Guest speaker will be Courtney Preo manager of the Cowra Tourist Centre.

Courtney is a very interesting speaker on a wide range of subjects and will be touching on the possibility of Cowra planting Flanders Fields of Poppies around Cowra to be in bloom for November Remembrance Day.

All welcome and supper will be served.

It is now less than a month away for Cowra Garden Club’s Open Gardens Weekend Saturday 24th and Sunday 25th October 26th and there will be nine beautiful gardens open for viewing.

Members have been busily potting up for the garden stall where there will quality plants on sale for a bargain.

The gardens will be open from 10am to 4pm both days and entry fee of $25.00 to all gardens will cover both days.

Tickets will be available from the Cowra Tourist Centre corner of Grenfell and Young Roads and Shoes 4 You Kendal Street, Cowra.

Morning Tea, Luncheon and Afternoon Tea will be available both days courtesy of the Cowra Evening CWA Group.

At the last September meeting Mikla Lewis OAM from the Grenfell Weddin Wattle Community Nursery on her lovely ‘’Rosemont’’ property was a most interesting guest speaker on her extensive knowledge on native plants and the thousand wattle species all over Australia with so many flowering all seasons of the year.

Wattle Day is the 1st September and it is Australia’s National Floral Emblem, on the Coat of Arms and the OAM Medal.

Mikla was awarded the OAM Medal for commitment to the environment, native plants, wildlife and wattle.

A visit to the Wattle Nursery is must for your calendar. President Heather Kiely presented Mikla with a gift of appreciation.

The Cowra Garden Club will be having a bus trip for members and friends to two gardens at Gundaroo and Yass.

The date is Thursday, 26th November, cost approximately $80.

Morning tea provided.

BYO Lunch.

A lovely day with great people get in touch with mobile 0488 595 427 to book and reserve your seat as there are limited seats.