Cowra Eagles 2nd Grade has continued its strong Central West Rugby Union campaign with a 36-19 victory over Orange City Lions, overcoming early injuries and limited reserves to deliver one of the team’s most impressive performances of the season.

The win saw the Eagles secure a valuable bonus point after crossing for four tries, while also denying Orange City a losing bonus point of their own.

Coach Chris Miller said the result was particularly pleasing given the challenges the side has faced throughout the season, with the team regularly forced to adjust due to injuries and movement between second and first grade.

“It’s just injuries and blokes coming in and out of first grade,” Miller said.

“That’s just the nature of reserve grade, to be honest.

"You’ll never have the same team every week, which is frustrating, but you’ve got to deal with it.”

The Eagles have experienced a run of inconsistent results in recent weeks, alternating between wins and losses as different combinations take the field each weekend.

However, Miller said Saturday’s performance showed the benefits of keeping things simple and trusting the team’s strengths.

“Pretty positive," he said.

"I mean, to get a win was pretty nice, but to get a bonus point win with four tries and not allow Orange City to get a losing bonus point was really pleasing."

A major factor behind the victory was the Eagles’ ability to stick to their defensive structures and maintain pressure throughout the match.

Miller said the side’s defensive effort across the full 70 minutes was the difference between the two teams.

“We probably kept it a bit more simple this week,” he said.

“We knew our strengths, stuck to our strengths rather than going away from the game plan.

“There wasn’t one single moment.

"We were just greedy with defence.

“They didn’t really go hard enough for their points, whereas our points came fairly easily when they did come.

“It was mainly our defence over the full 70 minutes that contributed towards the win.”

The match was played as part of the club’s Ladies’ Day celebrations, with the atmosphere building as supporters arrived later in the second half.

Miller said the crowd energy added another level of excitement, particularly during the final stages of the match.

“They weren’t at the ground until later in the second half because they had lunch at Imperial, but we could definitely hear them in the last 10 or 15 minutes when they all started getting there,” he said.

“It definitely added to the atmosphere of the last 10 minutes of the game.”

Several players stood out during the win, with Chris Gillen and James Dickson forming a strong combination in the centres.

Miller praised the pair for their work both with and without the ball.

“Chris Gillen and James Dickson played really well together,” he said.

“They defended well together and attacked well together.

"That was a nice little combination to come out of that game.”

Miller also highlighted the efforts of veteran player Scotty Batey, who at 42 years old played almost the entire match.

“A special mention to a 42 year old Scotty Batey, who played pretty much the whole game as well,” he said.

“He was really, really good.”

The Eagles were forced to dig deep after suffering multiple injury setbacks during the match.

The team started with just three players on the bench, before losing halfback Taito Koroi in the opening tackle after he suffered a broken arm.

Captain Jackson Moody was also forced from the field after 15 to 20 minutes with a groin injury.

Miller said the circumstances made the performance even more impressive.

“We only really started the game with three blokes on the bench,” he said.

“In the first tackle, our number seven Taito broke his arm unfortunately, and then our captain Jackson Moody went down after 15 or 20 minutes with an injury.

“Everyone who was on the paddock was pretty much on the paddock for the whole game.

“That was an incredible performance by us.”

The victory has helped lift team morale, with the Eagles currently sitting second on the ladder and building confidence heading towards the latter stages of the season.

While some players are unavailable due to previously planned holidays and injuries, Miller said the overall mood within the group remains positive.

“The vibe’s high anyway,” he said.

Miller also gave special recognition to Ben Eisenhour, who returned to play for the club and contribute to the team’s success.

“Ben came home to give back to the club as well,” Miller said.

“He’s a great clubman and we’re looking forward to him doing the same this week.”

With finals approaching, Miller said the Eagles’ ability to adapt, defend strongly and respond to challenges will be crucial as they look to continue their push up the ladder.