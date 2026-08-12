The Cowra Magpies First Grade have kept their premiership campaign alive with a dramatic 26-24 victory over Peak Hill in the opening week of the finals, but there is no time to rest.

Cowra will return to the field this Sunday, August 16, for a semi final showdown against the Manildra Rhinos, knowing another victory would put them just one game away from the Woodbridge Cup grand final.

The Magpies' narrow victory over Peak Hill was particularly significant because it was an elimination final.

Had Cowra fallen short, its season would have ended immediately.

Instead, the Magpies survived a late fightback to earn another week of football and another opportunity to challenge for the premiership.

Coach Craig Jeffries said the importance of the victory could not be understated.

"Being an elimination final, if you don't win, it's season over," Jeffries said.

For much of the contest against Peak Hill, Cowra's defence was the difference.

The Magpies held the Roosters to just one try for the majority of the match, allowing Cowra to build enough of a buffer to withstand a late surge.

Jeffries said the defensive performance was one of the biggest positives to come from the match.

"I think defensively sound for most of the game," he said.

"Peak Hill only had one try on the board for a long period of that game."

However, the match became considerably more difficult after an injury stoppage, with Cowra struggling to regain its momentum.

Peak Hill capitalised, scoring three late tries and turning what had been a relatively controlled contest into a tense finish.

"The break in that game with the injured player, we didn't respond really well with that at all," Jeffries said.

"We were slow out of the gates and they got their tails up."

Despite the late pressure, Cowra held on to secure the two point victory and book its place in the semi finals.

Waiting for Cowra this weekend is a Manildra side that has already shown just how dangerous it can be.

The two teams last met in Round 11 on 26 July, when the Rhinos claimed a comprehensive 34-10 victory.

For the Magpies, however, that result has become a source of motivation rather than something they want to dwell on.

Jeffries said the team had already discussed what went wrong that afternoon and identified several lessons to take into Sunday's semi final.

Cowra fell behind 18-0 early, leaving itself with too much ground to make up.

"We started poorly when we were down 18-nil very early in that game, and it was very hard to claw back," Jeffries said.

The Magpies were also hit by significant injuries during the match, losing Warren Williams and Toby Apps early.

"There were reasons why we were beat fairly convincingly in that game," Jeffries said.

"But there's plenty of learnings out of it."

If Cowra is to overturn the previous result, Jeffries believes the team must take the same defensive mentality that helped it overcome Peak Hill.

The coach said the Magpies cannot afford to hand Manildra another early advantage.

"I think just we need to carry the same attitude as we did this week, particularly when defending," he said.

"We can't afford to give away big starts in semi finals.

"We need to be locked in when we run on and stay in the contest," Jeffries said.

Cowra will enter Sunday's match believing they're capable of producing a dramatically different performance to the one it managed in Round 11.

Jeffries said the players are determined to make amends for what was a difficult afternoon in Manildra.

"Obviously we're going there with the intent to win," he said.

"I am confident that we will perform better, way better, than the last time we arrived there.

"I think the boys are fairly fired up to make up for that.

"That was a kind of a deflating loss that we had over there, but we get another chance.

"Even though Manildra finished second on the ladder, it means nothing this week because we're both in an elimination mode.

"We lose, we're out."

The Magpies' journey to this point has been anything but straightforward.

Cowra has battled a significant injury toll throughout the season, yet has continued to find ways to compete and remain in contention.

Now, with a semi final victory potentially leaving them just one match away from a grand final, Jeffries believes the team has already exceeded expectations.

"We've been massive overachievers this year when you look at all the injuries we've had," he said.

The coach also acknowledged the outside noise surrounding the team throughout the season, including predictions that Cowra would not make it this far.

"There was plenty of media around," Jeffries said.

"Some sports commentators had pretty much written us off three weeks ago.

"There's plenty of spice that's been formed by that space that's gone out on social media, which is an added incentive for our boys," Jeffries said.

A victory on Sunday would make all of that noise considerably louder.