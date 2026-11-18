NRL legend Greg Inglis and his Goanna Academy team have brought their mental health and wellbeing programs to Cowra, reaching students and community members through school clinics and a community forum aimed at breaking down stigma, encouraging conversations and connecting people with local support services.

The visit, organised in partnership with Wellways, saw the Indigenous owned mental health organisation deliver programs at Cowra High School, Cowra Public School and Mulyan Public School, before hosting a community mental health forum attended by approximately 80 to 90 people.

Founded by former rugby league star Greg Inglis, the Goanna Academy combines sport, education and lived experience to promote positive mental health, particularly among young people and communities where access to support can be limited.

Goanna Academy Community Development Manager and Program Facilitator Zack Jenetsky said the partnership began when Wellways contacted the organisation about challenges facing Cowra, including mental health concerns, suicide, substance use and domestic violence.

"We jumped on a call and we basically had a chat about some of the community issues that are happening in Cowra," Mr Jenetsky said.

Wellways subsequently secured funding to deliver the academy's two-day Mind + Movement Clinic at Cowra High School, complemented by preventative mental health education sessions at two primary schools.

The visit also included an evening community forum, providing adults with an opportunity to hear from Inglis, learn practical wellbeing strategies and connect with local mental health organisations.

"We can pretty much support the whole community by going to the public schools, go to the high school, and then doing all the adults at that evening," Mr Jenetsky said.

The response to the community forum exceeded expectations, with close to 110 registrations and approximately 80 to 90 people attending.

Mr Jenetsky said similar events generally attracted between 20 and 30 participants, making Cowra one of the academy's larger audiences.

"We were quite blown away with all of those," he said.

"The room was packed out."

The evening featured Inglis sharing his personal experiences, followed by practical discussions about maintaining positive mental health and supporting others through difficult circumstances.

Representatives from Wellways, headspace Cowra and NSW community mental health services also participated, providing information about locally available support.

"We wanted to have an evening where we could have a bit of lived experience, but also teach the people some wellbeing strategies and practical tips they can use," Mr Jenetsky said.

The academy hoped encouraging open conversations would reduce stigma and make it easier for people experiencing difficulties to seek assistance.

"We know from Wellways, there are a lot of people kind of suffering in silence," he said.

Mr Jenetsky said delivering programs in regional communities was particularly important given the barriers residents could face when accessing mental health support.

Inglis, who was born in Kempsey and grew up in Macksville, has a personal understanding of the challenges associated with accessing opportunities and services outside major population centres.

Mr Jenetsky said larger regional centres often attracted more programs, while smaller communities sometimes struggled to receive the same attention.

"That was a big reason why we wanted to come to Cowra and run all those programs," he said.

At Cowra High School, students in Years 7 to 10 participated in the academy's Mind + Movement Clinic across two days.

The program combined physical activity with discussions about mental health, confidence, teamwork and overcoming adversity.

Students engaged with professional rugby league athletes, including NRLW representatives who shared experiences of challenges both on and off the field.

Activities included rugby league skills, games and drills designed to encourage teamwork and build relationships between students and the academy's ambassadors.

These connections provided opportunities to introduce more personal conversations about wellbeing.

Mr Jenetsky explained that athletes discussed experiences such as missing team selections, dealing with injuries and managing setbacks throughout their careers.

"It's important for those kids to understand the importance of bouncing back from failures and learning how to overcome challenges," he said.

The academy also used rugby league terminology to encourage students to identify their support networks, asking them to consider who was on their team when experiencing difficulties.

Students participated in goal-setting activities, identifying a personal goal, a mental health goal and a school-related goal.

NRLW player Kennedy Cherrington shared her goal of improving her sleep quality, demonstrating how everyday habits could contribute to positive mental health.

"One of our girls, Kennedy Cherrington, her goal for mental health was around sleep, getting better quality sleep," Mr Jenetsky said.

Students were encouraged to consider their own priorities, including exercise, nutrition and developing healthier routines.

At Cowra Public School and Mulyan Public School, the academy delivered age-appropriate wellbeing education to Stage 3 students.

Sessions included discussions about support networks, healthy habits, routines and goal setting, alongside outdoor sporting activities.

Cherrington shared her experiences of resilience and overcoming adversity on her journey to the NRLW, while other ambassadors helped reinforce positive wellbeing messages.

The programs aimed to normalise mental health conversations from an early age, helping children develop confidence to discuss their feelings and seek assistance when needed.

Mr Jenetsky said combining sport with mental health education helped engage young people through familiar activities while introducing important conversations about resilience and personal challenges.

Beyond the school programs, the academy hoped its visit would strengthen community connections and increase awareness of local support services.

Mr Jenetsky said encouraging residents to support one another and seek assistance before problems escalated was central to the organisation's approach.

"We really want to promote a better understanding about mental health, break down stigma and try to reduce suicide where we can," he said.

The academy's programs are designed to complement professional mental health services through preventative education, awareness and encouragement.

Mr Jenetsky confirmed discussions had already taken place with Wellways about potentially returning to Cowra.

Although the organisation's 2027 schedule was filling quickly, he said there was interest in building on relationships established during the visit.

"We feel like we've kind of laid a great foundation in Cowra," he said.

"We'd love to come back and bring other ambassadors and continue to grow our impact there."

Potential future activities could include broader community sporting clinics, additional school programs or visits involving different ambassadors, although no return date has been confirmed.

For Cowra, the visit provided an opportunity to engage with high-profile sporting figures while addressing issues that can be difficult to discuss openly.

Beyond meeting professional athletes, the academy hoped participants would take away a lasting message about resilience, connection and the importance of seeking help.