In an era where older generations can sometimes critique youth culture against their own nostalgic reflections, the rising student leaders at St Raphael’s Catholic School are proving that the future is in exceptionally capable hands.

Following rigorous panel interviews conducted last month, St Raphael’s is proud to announce its 2027 Senior Leaders:

School Captains: Emma Haslam and Sophie Phelan

Senior Prefects: Georgie Anning, Neil Duguid, Owen Holmes, and Taylia Penyu

Principal Michelle Deschamps expressed profound admiration for the calibre of candidates putting themselves forward for these challenging positions, noting that witnessing such purpose in young people serves as a powerful reminder of the deep rewards of education.

"I was particularly impressed with the applicants' maturity, authenticity, and clear vision," Ms Deschamps said.

"Throughout the selection process, students articulated a grounded approach to faith leadership, detailing practical plans to serve both the school and the wider community.

"Their acute global awareness left me, and the rest of the interviewing panel with a renewed sense of positivity for society's future."

While formal badges recognize specific appointments, St Raphael's emphasizes that as the Year 11 cohort prepares to commence their 2027 Higher School Certificate (HSC) course in Term 4, every student entering Stage 6 is called to lead.

The entire senior class is empowered to set the standard, entering their final year with confidence while upholding the core school values of Strength and Gentleness.

Stage 6 students are encouraged to embrace independence, maximize learning growth, and pursue ambitious post-school goals, and to set these examples for those students following in their footsteps.

The 2027 Senior Leaders will be officially inducted into their roles later this month, assuming full responsibilities next term following the 2026 Year 12 graduation assembly.