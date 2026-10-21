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World-class violinist performing classical masterpieces in Cowra

<p>Violinist Jonathon Glonek has performed at the Lithgow small arms Museum on the original factory floor. </p>\\n
<p>Violinist Jonathon Glonek has performed at the Lithgow small arms Museum on the original factory floor. </p>\\n

Violinist Jonathon Glonek has performed at the Lithgow small arms Museum on the original factory floor.

World-class solo performance at the Cowra Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre.
Simone Sheridan
October 21, 2026 • 06:00

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