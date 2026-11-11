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When the last page turns

<p>The Cowra Guardian has been a cornerstone in the community for providing reliable local news. PHOTO: Cara Kemp</p>\\n
<p>The Cowra Guardian has been a cornerstone in the community for providing reliable local news. PHOTO: Cara Kemp</p>\\n

The Cowra Guardian has been a cornerstone in the community for providing reliable local news. PHOTO: Cara Kemp

What would Cowra and Canowindra lose without its newspaper?
Cara Kemp
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 11:02

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