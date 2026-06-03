They drove through the night - through rain and single-digit temperatures – for the cause.

The Central West Tractor Trek’s Tractorthon lit up Canowindra Showground from midday Saturday through to midday Sunday, with volunteers keeping the wheels rolling for a full 24 hours to raise vital funds.

Showers swept across Canowindra overnight, delivering 9.4mm of rain and soaking volunteers as temperatures dropped to just eight degrees.

Despite the tough conditions, the tractors kept moving until the final laps, when participants finally rolled into the pit stop for the last time.

Nick Clancy from Central West Tractor Trek thanked the many volunteers who made the effort possible - from drivers to cooks and raffle ticket sellers.

“Without all of you, this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“We came pretty close to not having enough numbers to run the event, but we all pulled together and made it happen.”

“We came pretty close to not having enough numbers to do the event and we all pulled together and made it happen.”

By Sunday, the tractorthon had raised more than $14,000 with the opportunity to donate still available: details online at www.cwctractortrek.com.au/donate-now/

Nick described the result as “unreal”.

Tractorthon organiser Nick Clancy and Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson celebrate 24 hours of keeping the tractor wheels rolling around Canowindra Showground.

Little Wings CEO Clare Pearson agreed as she said a huge thank you to the volunteer tractor trekkers for their ongoing support.

“You walk with us on every mission and you’ve come out in force this time,” she said.

“You always raise the flag for Little Wings and put in such a mighty effort but this year in particular’s been amazing.

“10 missions in 24 hours - you should be so proud and we are truly grateful.”

Little Wings is a children’s charity that provides free, professional and safe flight and ground transportation for sick children and their families living in regional and remote NSW, QLD and ACT.

Last financial year, they helped 5,100 children access healthcare.

One of those families was there on Sunday to cheer on the drivers as they finished their final laps.

Little Wings family Rich, Tate, Aurelia and Ezzabelle enjoyed a lap on the tractor and said a heartfelt thanks to everyone for raising funds for the charity.

Rich and Ezzabelle’s daughter Aerelia was born three months early, and even after returning home she has needed ongoing medical support in Sydney.

But the car trip took nine hours due to Aurelia’s condition, so Little Wings’ support has made an incredible difference to them.

“So many families across the central west who need support from Little Wings,” Clare said.

“Little Wings is such an important part of making sure kids in the central west can access that care without hesitation and consistently.”

Forbes will have another opportunity to support Little Wings through the Raise the Wings dinner on 25 July this year: tickets available through events.humanitix.com