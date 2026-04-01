COWRA COMMUNITY MARKETS

Third Saturday of every month

The Cowra Community Markets are held every third Saturday of every month at Sid Kallas Oval with a wide variety of local fresh produce, diverse stallholders and local buskers. Each month at their Markets, you can find locally grown fruit and veg, eggs, honey, oils and other pantry staples. They also have home-baked bread, cakes, slices and biscuits, homemade preserves, homewares and gift ideas, clothing, candles, plants, collectables and bric-a-brac, tea and coffee, and so much more! Don't forget the Cowra Community Chest Sausage sizzle, where they now also have egg and bacon rolls! The Markets are a great place to meet up with family or friends. You can grab a seat at the CCC Cafe while you have a coffee and cake, or a sausage sandwich. Entry to the Markets is a gold coin donation, 100 per cent of which helps Cowra locals with medical expenses.

ADULT SURVIVORS OF CHILD ABUSE SUPPORT GROUP

Friday, 3 April

The Adult Survivors of Child Abuse - Cowra Support Group meets on the 1st Friday of each month from 12:30 to 14:30 and is open to survivors of all communities. All details online via: heal.itmatters.com.au. Alternatively, call Pascale, the facilitator, on 0458 698 460. Thank you and take great care.

IANDRA OPEN HOUSE

Sunday, 5 April

Step back in time (just 30 minutes from Grenfell) and wander through one of regional NSW’s most impressive historic homes. Iandra Castle Open House returns and yes, it’s every bit as grand as it sounds. Bookings are now required (online only). $20 adults, $10 school-aged children and under 5 free. Parking is available onsite. It’s history, architecture, wide open spaces and a little bit of wow-factor - all in one afternoon. For bookings and more information https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770

NOOJEE LEA HOMESTEAD OPEN GARDEN

Thursday, 16 April

Take this rare opportunity to visit the beautiful gardens and grounds surrounding one of the most historic and prestigious properties in the area. Discover the "secret" walled garden designed by celebrated garden designer Paul Bangay and take in talks by head gardener Kath Spice. Food available from Romanian Delights, coffee from Jimbob's Coffee Cart, and cakes baked by the Canowindra Garden Club. Entry is $5 per person, tickets available online through 123tix.com.au or at the gate (cash only).

MORE LITTLE NOTHINGS EXHIBIT

Until 8 April

See the amazing work of Shani Nottingham at her exhibition "More Little Nothings" in the Grenfell Art Gallery. Based on Wiradjuri Land, Shani transforms post-consumer waste into striking, thought-provoking artworks, including her famous Breadtag Project. Her work explores value, sustainability, and community effort, turning everyday materials into intricate sculptures and installations. Shani’s pieces have been shown nationally and internationally, earning multiple awards including the 2023 Northern Beaches Environmental Art & Design Award (Sculpture).