November marks Prematurity Awareness Month and Cowra locals Michael and Antonia Curtale are lacing up their runners to make a difference.

The father daughter duo are taking part in the Premmie Marathon Challenge, raising awareness and funds for vital neonatal equipment that helps save the lives of premature babies across Australia.

Each year, around 26,000 babies are born prematurely, which is one in every ten births.

Premature birth complications remain the leading cause of death among children under five, making the work of neonatal care units critical.

“November is Prematurity Awareness Month, with World Prematurity Day on November 17, a cause that is very close to my heart,” Michael said.

“Throughout November, my daughter Antonia and I will be participating in the Premmie Marathon Challenge, with the aim of raising awareness and much needed funds.”

For Michael and Antonia, the cause is deeply personal.

Colt and Reggie, Antonia’s twin boys and Michael’s grandchildren, were born at just 28 weeks on August 17, 2024, weighing only 1.3 and 1.23 kilograms.

The boys spent their first seven weeks in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital, a time Michael described as both emotional and eye opening.

“I must admit that I did not know what to expect during my first visit to see the boys, but I was quickly put at ease,” he said.

“The specialised medical care, neonatal equipment and compassion of the dedicated staff are something our family will be forever grateful for and we strongly believe that it’s the reason we have two beautiful, healthy boys.”

The funds raised through the Premmie Marathon Challenge will go directly toward providing neonatal equipment for hospitals across Australia, ensuring more premature babies receive the care they need to survive and thrive.

Michael and Antonia are calling on the Cowra community to get behind their efforts by donating or sharing their campaign.

“While we’re participating in the Premmie Marathon Challenge during November, I kindly request that you consider donating to this worthwhile cause,” Michael said.

You can support Michael and Antonia’s fundraising journey by visiting the Premmie Marathon Challenge website.

Together, their steps will help give Australia’s smallest and most vulnerable babies a stronger start to life.