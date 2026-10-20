Volunteers serve care and connection

For more than six decades, Meals on Wheels has been a quiet but vital presence across Cowra, Grenfell and the surrounding villages, delivering far more than food to people living independently in their own homes. At the heart of that service is a dedicated team of volunteers who give their time to ensure a meal, a friendly conversation and a wellbeing check reach some of the region's most vulnerable residents every day of the year. Cowra and Grenfell Meals on Wheels has been serving the community since 1959 and 1962 respectively, making it one of the region's longest-running community organisations. While nutritious meals remain central to its work, service manager Denise Makin says the organisation's greatest strength lies in the people who volunteer their time. "We have wonderful volunteers," Ms Makin said. "From individuals in the community to companies that take part in our corporate volunteer program, they are the backbone of our organisation." The organisation currently has more than 200 registered volunteers helping service an area spanning about 6500 square kilometres. Together they deliver meals and social support throughout Cowra, Grenfell and smaller communities including Conimbla, Billimari, Darbys Falls, Greenethorpe, Koorawatha, Wyangala and Woodstock. For many clients, the knock on the door is often the most important part of the service. A volunteer's visit provides a chance to chat, a friendly face to brighten the day and reassurance that someone is checking on their wellbeing. For family members who may worry about an ageing relative living alone, those regular visits provide additional peace of mind. "It's about supporting people to live independently in their home, nourishing them, whether it's with food, conversation, caring and all those sorts of things," Ms Makin said. "Wellbeing checks are really important." Demand for the service has grown substantially since the COVID-19 pandemic, placing greater pressure on staff and volunteers. Despite increasing demand and rising costs, Meals on Wheels continues to support everyone who seeks assistance. "We will never turn anyone away because we believe in food security for everyone," Ms Makin said. The organisation's commitment means volunteers are delivering meals seven days a week, including public holidays and Christmas Day, ensuring support remains available when many other services close. Importantly, volunteering does not require a huge time commitment. Delivery runs operate on a rotating roster and many volunteers may only be called upon once every six weeks. For local volunteer Dorothy "Dot" Hazelton, the role is both rewarding and meaningful. Having previously volunteered with Meals on Wheels while living in Canberra, Dot returned to the organisation after retiring and moving back to the district. "I just love it and I feel like I'm helping somebody," she said. The experience has also provided personal support during a difficult period in her own life. "Being involved has also helped me through one of my darkest times, losing my husband in recent months," she said. Ms Makin said Dot's story reflects an important aspect of volunteering that is often overlooked. While volunteers provide invaluable support to clients, many also gain friendship, connection and a renewed sense of purpose through their involvement. "We're like a big family," she said. "For some people, volunteering gives them a reason to get out, meet people and be part of something bigger." Meals are sourced through a combination of local suppliers and providers, with weekday hot meals supplied through arrangements with Bilyara and weekend meals prepared at the Cowra Bowling Club. The organisation recently completed a comprehensive review of its meal program by an accredited dietitian to ensure meals continue to meet nutritional standards for older Australians. Despite that success, rising food and fuel costs continue to create challenges, particularly given the significant distances volunteers travel across the region. The organisation is also seeking community support for several improvement projects, including driveway repairs, branding for its delivery vehicle and an automatic coffee machine for volunteers. Ms Makin said financial donations, in-kind assistance and new volunteers all help strengthen the service and ensure it can continue supporting local people well into the future.