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Volunteers serve care and connection

<p>Volunteer, Val Withers, Service Manager of Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels, Denise Makin, and fellow volunteer, Dot Hazelton. </p>\\n
<p>Volunteer, Val Withers, Service Manager of Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels, Denise Makin, and fellow volunteer, Dot Hazelton. </p>\\n

Volunteer, Val Withers, Service Manager of Cowra/Grenfell Meals on Wheels, Denise Makin, and fellow volunteer, Dot Hazelton.

Simone Sheridan
October 20, 2026 • 01:00

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