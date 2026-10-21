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Volunteers serve care and connection

<p>Cabonne Community Assistance Program (CCAP) is applications are due by 5pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. PHOTO: Markus Winkler/Pexels</p>\\n
<p>Cabonne Community Assistance Program (CCAP) is applications are due by 5pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. PHOTO: Markus Winkler/Pexels</p>\\n

Cabonne Community Assistance Program (CCAP) is applications are due by 5pm on Wednesday, November 4, 2026. PHOTO: Markus Winkler/Pexels

Behind every Meals on Wheels delivery is a volunteer helping people stay connected and independent.
Simone Sher
October 21, 2026 • 06:00

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