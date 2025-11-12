St Raphael's Catholic School recently welcomed world-class researchers from the University of New South Wales (UNSW) as part of the university’s CURIOUS Science Outreach Program, designed to connect regional students with hands-on scientific experiences.

The UNSW team led a series of interactive workshops for students in Years 7 to 10, bringing science to life through experiments, simulations and thought-provoking discussions.

The visit encouraged students not only to learn science, but to do science — exploring how research and discovery shape our understanding of the world.

Students in Years 7 and 9 investigated organism relationships and evolution through a high-energy tabletop simulation.

Their task was to design and evolve the “perfect species” capable of surviving disease, competition and environmental change.

The activity deepened their understanding of natural selection and the delicate balance of ecosystems.

Year 8 students took a deep dive into chemistry, conducting experiments on chromatography, dry ice, and the fascinating links between smell, molecular shape and handedness.

These activities highlighted how molecular science connects to our everyday senses and experiences.

Meanwhile, Year 10 students explored genetics, extracting DNA from strawberries using common household items before discussing heritability and genetic variation in humans.

The workshop made complex concepts like DNA, genes and traits both accessible and exciting.

The UNSW visit provided students with an authentic glimpse into the world of scientific research and discovery, inspiring many to consider future pathways in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

St Raphael’s expresses its gratitude to the UNSW CURIOUS team for their engaging and educational visit - one that left students more curious than ever about the world around them.