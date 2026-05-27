Canowindra’s Showground will come alive this weekend as the Central West Tractor Trek hosts its 2026 Tractorthon in support of a vital children’s charity.

Organisers say the event, which will see four tractors circle the track continuously for 24 hours from midday Saturday to midday Sunday, has only been made possible through a remarkable show of local and regional support.

Founder Nick Clancey said the road to this year’s event had not been without its challenges, particularly amid ongoing fuel concerns.

“When we went into that fuel crisis we thought this is going to be impossible to do,” Nick said.

Just weeks out, uncertainty remained, with organisers still seeking volunteers to help run the event.

However, a late surge in support turned things around, with more than 60 volunteers stepping forward following a radio appeal.

In addition, Road and Rail has backed the event by sponsoring the fuel needed to keep the tractors moving throughout the 24-hour challenge.

Mr Clancey said the effort reflects the community’s commitment to the cause, with funds raised going directly toward supporting Little Wings.

Little Wings is a children’s charity that provides free, professional and safe flight and ground transportation for sick children and their families living in regional and remote areas.

Every dollar raised over the weekend will go toward funding missions in the central west, helping transport children to medical treatment in Sydney.

Little Wings representative Andrew Bailey said the support comes at a crucial time, as rising costs continue to place pressure on the organisation.

Fuel prices have increased significantly, with costs up by 55 per cent.

This has pushed the average cost of a mission from $1500 to $2200, Mr Bailey said, despite the fact that all pilots and drivers volunteer their time.

Community support is welcome this weekend, with raffles offering a range of major prizes thanks to strong backing from businesses and community groups.

Among the standout prizes this year is a car donated by Hyundai, along with 4WD tyres donated by Parkes’ Tractor Trekkers, and more.

They'll be on track at Canowindra Showground this weekend.