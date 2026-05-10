Canowindra Lions will soon be serving up their steak sandwiches from a brand new catering van, thanks to the incredible support of the local community.

The volunteer club was dealt a real blow earlier this year when the company they’d paid $36,000 to towards a new van went into administration.

That funding represented years of fundraising as the club continued its work to support the local community.

But as word spread, the community rallied and a few months on, they’ve been able to place a deposit on a new van.

Canowindra Lions Club’s Mick Schaefer said the remarkable development was the result of a couple of grants, but predominantly thanks to the generosity of a lot of people.

“The support from the local community was amazing whether it was $50 or up to $5000,” he said.

“It was just amazing, the community was so supportive of the Canowindra Lions.”

Canowindra Lions Club this year celebrates 60 years: they have been cooking up a storm for local events for decades and pouring the funds back into the local community.

The Lions’ original cooking trailer was built in 1966 and desperately in need of an upgrade.

The recent balloon festival was one of their busy weeks as they cooked up a mountain bacon and eggs, sausages, steaks and rissoles for the welcoming street party and the parade morning.

But they’ve also catered for the show, team penning, rugby union, rugby league and many more events, sports and organisations over the years.

Members have worked closely on the design of the new van, which is now on order and expected to arrive within a few months.

“It will be fantastic and all the older members are really looking forward to having something which is functional and user-friendly,” Mick said.

The upgraded setup will help the group continue its long-standing role supporting local events and community initiatives.

“It’s about us supporting the community and whatever we make we put back into the community,” Mick said.

“People that are doing it a bit tough we try and help with medical bills.”

Looking ahead, the club is keen to welcome new members to help carry that work forward.

Canowindra Lions is encouraging anyone interested in lending a hand - whether it’s cooking on the barbecue or taking sausage sandwich orders - to get involved.

More information is available via the Canowindra Lions Facebook page or by speaking with current members.