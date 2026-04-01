Looking to holiday close to home this Easter? Here's a few of the places we love to visit (and don't forget to check the what's on on page 2 of every edition).

Canowindra International Balloon Challenge

Every year pilots from all over Australia and overseas gather at Canowindra to enjoy the challenge of the sport of competition ballooning, colouring the sky over this amazing landscape.

Balloon Week kicks off with the Welcome Street Party and BBQ Competition on Saturday 11 April.

There is a whole host of events during Balloon Week, including daily balloon launches, a trivia night, paint and sip, fashion show, flickerfest and open gardens.

The final weekend kicks off with the Home Ground Sounds: Friday Night Live concert headlined by party band Furnace And The Fundamentals on Friday, 17 April.

Balloon Week culminates with the Cabonne Community Glow on Saturday, 18 April, with market stalls, live music, food trucks and of course, glowing hot air balloons lighting up the beautiful Canowindra sky.

Tickets and information online www.canowindrachallenge.org.au/

Forbes sculpture trail

Sculpture Down the Lachlan is a permanent inland public art trail, along the Lachlan River for 100 kilometres between Forbes and Condobolin, NSW.

You can start with the works around beautiful Lake Forbes and explore Forbes' heritage buildings, before going west.

Start exploring the trail at Varanus, the 5.5m tall goanna sculpture at Gum Swamp Wildlife Refuge, Forbes. Head down Warrul Road, then turn left onto Greens Road.

From there, take the Lachlan Valley Way (South Condobolin Road) and look for the signs to the sculptures along the way.

More information online at www.sculpturedownthelachlan.com/

Parkes Dish

The CSIRO Parkes Radio Telescope, star of the 200 movie 'The Dish' is a must-see.

Located 20km north of Parkes, The Dish is a short 5km detour off the Newell Highway. You can walk almost right up to it and marvel.

The Visitor Discovery Centre features many displays, as well as hands on exhibits. The Dish Shop features a range of astronomy and space science books, DVD's, science toys and souvenirs.

There is a 3D theatre, the film screening every half hour.

Admission to the discovery centre is free, there is a small charge for the 3D theatre.

More information https://visitparkes.com.au/attractions/the-dish/

Cowra Japanese Gardens

Immerse yourself in the beauty and tranquility of Japanese culture at the largest Japanese garden in the Southern Hemisphere. Spanning 12.5 acres, the garden offers a peaceful retreat for all visitors.

The Cultural Centre holds world-class artworks and treasured artefacts; the gift shop features handcrafted items from Japan alongside locally and Australian-made specialties.

Then enjoy a freshly brewed coffee, a slice of cake, or a delicious lunch at the café next door.

More information online at www.cowragarden.com.au/

Iandra Castle

On Sunday, 5 April and Sunday, 26 April step back in time and wander through one of regional NSW's most impressive historic homes, and yes, it's every bit as grand as it sounds.

Built between 1908 and 1910 by pioneering engineer Edward Giles Stone, Iandra Castle near Greenethorpe is a rare Australian example of the manorial estate system.

Open house days are self-guided, giving you time to explore the homestead, stroll the gardens, peek into the stables and imagine life in a very different era.

Bookings are now open online and it is just $20 for adults, $10 for school-aged children and under 5 free with parking available onsite.

For bookings and more information head to https://www.trybooking.com/events/landing/1548770