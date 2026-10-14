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The art of landcare

<p>Scott Hickman with Amanda Foxon-Hill at the Land.Care exhibition opening, PHOTO: Simone Sheridan</p>\\n
<p>Scott Hickman with Amanda Foxon-Hill at the Land.Care exhibition opening, PHOTO: Simone Sheridan</p>\\n

Scott Hickman with Amanda Foxon-Hill at the Land.Care exhibition opening, PHOTO: Simone Sheridan

Art and agriculture unite to celebrate the land at Little Magpie Gallery
Simone Sheridan
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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