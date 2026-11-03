Surprise award honours local craft shop

A mystery nomination has brought a welcome surprise to the volunteers behind Cowra's Community Craft Shop, recognising the dedication and community spirit that have kept the local handmade treasure trove operating for decades. The shop recently received a certificate of recognition through a community business acknowledgement initiative supported by local MP Steph Cooke, celebrating businesses that make a positive contribution to their communities. For the volunteers and makers who keep the shop running, the recognition came completely out of the blue. "We were really surprised when the letter arrived," Geraldine Gore said. "Rhonda picked it up and thought it was probably for someone upstairs, but when she opened it, she realised what it was." While the identity of the nominator remains a mystery, the team is grateful their efforts have been recognised. "We don't know who nominated us, but we're certainly very grateful," Ms Gore said. "It's really nice to receive that recognition, an appreciation of what we do here." The Community Craft Shop has been part of Cowra's retail landscape for around 40 years, with its current location believed to date back to 1978. Originally located upstairs near the old cinema, now Piccadilly Arcade, it has grown into a cooperative of local makers contributing their handmade creations and unique skills. From knitting and crochet to sewn goods, gifts, baby items, homewares and seasonal decorations, the shop showcases a wide variety of locally made products. "We've got so many people who do so many different things," Ms Gore said. "We all do different things.” That diversity helps set the store apart, allowing members to cater for custom requests and hard-to-find items. "We do try to go above and beyond in serving our customers," Ms Gore said. One recent request highlighted the personalised service the shop is known for. A customer approached volunteers hoping to find someone who could create a knitted version of her daughter's beloved dog, which had recently passed away. "We had a lady come in a few weeks ago who wanted to know if somebody could knit a dog similar to her daughter's pet," Ms Gore said. "We contacted one of our members, and she made the little dog." The project became a collaborative effort, with members sharing patterns and ideas to help bring the keepsake to life. "I found a pattern at home, then went online to found another free pattern, so she could make it," she said. Beyond serving customers, the cooperative has a long history of giving back to the community. "We support the Show Society through its handicraft section," Ms Gore said. Like many small businesses, however, the shop has felt the impact of rising living costs in recent years. "We haven't been able to do as much over the last couple of years because business hasn't been as good as it once was," she said. "We're feeling the pinch too. We appreciate that the cost of living has gone up, and we're not going as well as we have in the past." Despite those challenges, members remain committed to offering affordable, handmade alternatives and are keen to welcome new makers into the cooperative. "We'd like people to join," Ms Gore said. While the shop does not currently run formal craft classes, members regularly exchange skills and techniques with one another. "Most of the time, people are showing each other how to do different things," she said. Open seven days a week, the Community Craft Shop continues to attract both locals and visitors looking for something unique. With Christmas approaching, volunteers are already preparing seasonal displays and stocking handmade decorations and gifts. For anyone searching for the perfect present, Ms Gore believes the shop offers something a little different. "You might just find that perfect gift for someone," she said. "When you're looking for something and don't know what you're looking for, this is where you'd find it."