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Surprise award honours local craft shop

<p>Cowra Craft Shop members, Geraldine Gore and Margaret Taylor, with the Certificate of Congratulations from Steph Cooke MP. PHOTO: Simone Sheridan</p>\\n
<p>Cowra Craft Shop members, Geraldine Gore and Margaret Taylor, with the Certificate of Congratulations from Steph Cooke MP. PHOTO: Simone Sheridan</p>\\n

Cowra Craft Shop members, Geraldine Gore and Margaret Taylor, with the Certificate of Congratulations from Steph Cooke MP. PHOTO: Simone Sheridan

Mystery nomination honours craft shop volunteers
Simone Sheridan
November 3, 2026 • 04:00

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