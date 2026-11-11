St Edward's students put Parliament to the test

Students from St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Canowindra, took their curiosity all the way to the nation's capital this week, impressing federal representatives with a thoughtful and wide ranging series of questions during a visit to Parliament House in Canberra. The excursion gave students the opportunity to learn firsthand about Australia's democratic system, touring the iconic building and meet with Federal Member for Calare, Andrew Gee. Far from shying away from the chance to quiz their local MP, the students arrived prepared with a list of questions covering everything from politics and lawmaking to life on the road as a parliamentarian. Among the questions posed were how many kilometers' Mr Gee drives each year, what type of car he drives, whether he has met the Prime Minister, if it is difficult being a Member of Parliament, and what his favourite law is. The students also raised a local issue close to home, asking whether direct flights between Orange and Canberra could become a reality in the future. Mr Gee praised the students for their enthusiasm and engagement during the visit. "It was an absolute pleasure welcoming the brilliant students from St Edward's Catholic Primary School in Canowindra to Parliament House," he said. "They came armed with plenty of sharp curiosity and a fantastic list of questions." During the discussion, Mr Gee encouraged the students to see leadership and community service as something available to everyone, regardless of their role or position. "I told the students that you don't have to be sitting inside Parliament House to make a huge difference in your community," he said. "Small actions can make a huge difference to people's lives." The visit formed part of the students' learning about government, citizenship and Australia's political system, providing a practical insight into how decisions affecting local communities are made at the national level. Mr Gee thanked the students, teachers and parents for making the trip to Canberra and said he enjoyed sharing the experience with what he described as the region's future leaders. The excursion provided St Edward's students with a memorable opportunity to explore the workings of federal parliament while representing Canowindra with enthusiasm, confidence and plenty of thoughtful questions.