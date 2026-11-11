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St Edward's students put Parliament to the test

<p>Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee poses with students from St Edward\\'s Catholic Primary School, Canowindra, during their visit to Parliament House in Canberra.</p>\\n
<p>Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee poses with students from St Edward\\'s Catholic Primary School, Canowindra, during their visit to Parliament House in Canberra.</p>\\n

Federal Member for Calare Andrew Gee poses with students from St Edward's Catholic Primary School, Canowindra, during their visit to Parliament House in Canberra.

Future leaders make their mark in Canberra
Simone Sheridan
November 11, 2026 • 01:00
Updated, November 11, 2026 • 10:39

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