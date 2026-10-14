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Spring blooms bring hobby flower farm to life

<p>Arvin arranges the flowers and local businesses provide a location to sell them. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n
<p>Arvin arranges the flowers and local businesses provide a location to sell them. PHOTO: Supplied</p>\\n

Arvin arranges the flowers and local businesses provide a location to sell them. PHOTO: Supplied

Simone Sheridan
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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