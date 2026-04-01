Seven new paramedics have been assigned to Cowra, to boost frontline emergency care in the central west.

These additional paramedics will deliver emergency and out-of-hospital care across the Central West Zone as part of NSW Ambulance’s highly mobile workforce, the NSW Government has announced.

This group are part of the third intake of 125 paramedics working across regional NSW as part of the NSW Government's commitment to boost paramedic numbers in regional areas by 500.

NSW Ambulance Chief Executive Dr Dominic Morgan said expanding the paramedic workforce at Cowra would enhance the service's capacity to respond to emergencies and provide greater support to teams across regional NSW.

“With demand for ambulance services continuing to grow, these additional resources will help us continue to deliver a high level of care for the community," he said.

They join 125 paramedics who commenced across the state last year, and another 125 who began work in 2024.

Under this initiative, an additional 86 paramedics are now working in Central West Zone 1.

Minister for Regional Health, Ryan Park, said the government was strengthening emergency health services in regional communities by adding more paramedics.

“These extra seven paramedics in Cowra will provide much-needed support and help ensure the local community receives optimal, high-quality care when they need it most," he said.

Labor spokesperson for Cootamundra Stephen Lawrence said they would improve access to emergency healthcare for country NSW.

“Seven new paramedics joining the team at Cowra will make a meaningful difference for patients across the Central West," he said.