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Rising diesel prices add pressure to Cowra Council operations

<p>Significant or prolonged increases on diesel prices could also affect how much work Council can complete within existing budgets.</p>\\n
<p>Significant or prolonged increases on diesel prices could also affect how much work Council can complete within existing budgets.</p>\\n

Significant or prolonged increases on diesel prices could also affect how much work Council can complete within existing budgets.

Cara Kemp
October 14, 2026 • 01:00

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