Rising diesel prices add pressure to Cowra Council operations

Rising diesel prices are placing additional pressure on Cowra Shire Council’s operating costs, with its vehicle and machinery fleet consuming around half a million litres of diesel annually. From road maintenance and waste collection to parks, water and sewer operations, fuel remains essential to services delivered across the shire. According to Council, the average diesel price paid has increased from $1.66 per litre in 2024/25 to $1.84 in 2025/26 and $2.25 so far in 2026/27, representing an increase of approximately 36 per cent. “Fuel is an important operational cost for Cowra Shire Council, particularly given the size of the Shire and the range of services Council delivers across both urban and rural areas,” a Council spokesperson said. “While fuel represents only one component of Council’s overall operating expenditure, fluctuations in diesel and petrol prices can place additional pressure on operational budgets.” Council operates a substantial fleet, including passenger vehicles, utilities, trucks, graders, excavators, rollers and other heavy machinery. Its annual diesel consumption averages approximately 500,000 litres, although usage varies depending on construction, maintenance and emergency works. The scale of consumption means even small price increases can significantly affect expenditure. Based on 500,000 litres annually, a one cent-per-litre increase would add approximately $5,000 to Council’s yearly fuel costs. The 59 cent difference between the 2024/25 average and the price paid so far in 2026/27 would equate to approximately $295,000 across 500,000 litres, although actual costs depend on consumption and future prices. Operations involving heavy machinery and extensive travel are particularly vulnerable. “For Cowra Shire Council, this particularly includes road construction and maintenance, rural road maintenance, waste operations, parks and open space maintenance, water and sewer operations and other infrastructure works,” the spokesperson said. “The geographic size of the Cowra Shire also means Council crews regularly travel considerable distances to maintain infrastructure and provide services across the local government area.” Council manages unexpected fuel increases through its regular budget monitoring and review processes. “Where costs increase unexpectedly, Council considers the overall position of relevant operational budgets and identifies opportunities to manage expenditure while continuing to prioritise essential services,” the spokesperson said. However, sustained price increases could create additional financial pressures beyond Council’s own fleet. Contractors, transport operators and suppliers facing higher fuel expenses may pass those costs on through increased charges for goods and services. “This means Council can potentially experience the effects of rising fuel prices both directly through its own fleet and indirectly through the wider supply chain,” the spokesperson said. “Sustained increases in fuel prices have the potential to increase the cost of delivering projects and services, both through Council’s own operations and through increased costs experienced by contractors and suppliers.” Significant or prolonged increases could also affect how much work Council can complete within existing budgets. However, any changes to major projects or adopted service levels would follow established budget and decision-making processes. Council uses established fuel purchasing arrangements to secure competitive prices, although these cannot eliminate exposure to wider market fluctuations. Other measures include considering fuel efficiency when replacing vehicles and machinery, monitoring fleet usage and planning works and travel efficiently. Diesel consumption has also been identified as an operational emissions source in Council’s previous environmental planning. Looking ahead, Council expects fuel prices to remain among several external financial pressures, alongside materials, contractors, utilities and labour costs. “Council will continue to monitor fuel prices alongside other cost pressures to ensure budgets remain sustainable and essential services continue to be delivered to the community,” the spokesperson said.