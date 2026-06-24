An impressive crowd of more than 2,000 attendees gathered to experience the magic of Topsoil Organics Frost and Fire on Saturday, with this year’s event delivering a vibrant celebration of live music, culture, hospitality and entertainment.

Fortune favoured organisers and guests on the day, with ideal winter weather conditions creating the perfect festival atmosphere at the Forbes Ski Dam.

More than half of attendees travelled from outside of the Forbes Shire, including visitors from all across New South Wales, ACT, Victoria and Queensland, highlighting the growing reputation of Frost and Fire as a must-visit winter event.

The strong turnout delivered a valuable boost to the local economy. The event is estimated to have injected $300,000 to the local economy in a single evening, including hospitality, retail and accommodation.

Addison and River Parslow. DSC_6826.JPG Lexi Freckman with her family from Orange. Forbes Information Centre’s Alice Muffet and Emma Gaffney with Merryn Woods and Sharon and Terry Acret, who have just returned to live in Forbes from Sydney. SES members on a break - Rebecca Saleh, Cliff Green, Greg Schaefer and Matthew Hando. Tyrone Roberts and Boganbila Culturals shared Wiradjuri culture in the welcome. Chelsea O’Connor. Henry and Spencer Bunyan, Ashton Williams with Jackson and Josh Bunyan, all from Orange. Abby, Anna, Ziggy, Rochell, Dean and Callam from Grenfell. Ehan and Amelia Reavell with Lucas Newell, from Condobolin. Toby Hutchings with Ashton and Ryder Sayer.

Event organisers expressed their gratitude to attendees, vendors, volunteers, performers and sponsors who contributed to the success of the day.

“Frost and Fire continues to evolve each year, and it’s amazing to see so many people coming together to celebrate the winter solstice here in Forbes,” Forbes Shire Mayor, Phyllis Miller OAM said.

“The strong attendance and economic impact reinforce the importance of events like this in supporting local businesses and creating memorable experiences for residents and visitors.”

Attendees are encouraged to share their ideas, feedback and highlights via a short survey to help shape future events and ensure the continued success of Frost and Fire.

Planning is already underway for next year, with organisers looking to build on this year’s success and deliver an even bigger and brighter experience.