Social media
Home page>News>Events>Thousands descend on Tru...
Events

Thousands descend on Trundle for bush tucker day

<p>Northparkes Operations\\' annual \\'family\\' photo at the Trundle Bush Tucker Day, an event they said they love volunteering at each year. PHOTO: Northparkes Operations</p>\\n
<p>Northparkes Operations\\' annual \\'family\\' photo at the Trundle Bush Tucker Day, an event they said they love volunteering at each year. PHOTO: Northparkes Operations</p>\\n

Northparkes Operations' annual 'family' photo at the Trundle Bush Tucker Day, an event they said they love volunteering at each year. PHOTO: Northparkes Operations

Bush cooking was celebrated in all of it's forms at the Trundle Bush Tucker Day
Brendan McCool
September 17, 2026 • 01:43

Subscription required to continue reading this article

OTHER ARTICLES