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Seaside Sid sails home to win Eugowra's Canola Cup

<p>Rod Smith from Kriden Farms and Ben Greenhalgh from Eugowra Harness Racing Club congratulate winning connections Rachael and David Micallef, driver Blake Micallef, with Beau Grace and Ashleigh Micallef. </p>\\n
<p>Rod Smith from Kriden Farms and Ben Greenhalgh from Eugowra Harness Racing Club congratulate winning connections Rachael and David Micallef, driver Blake Micallef, with Beau Grace and Ashleigh Micallef. </p>\\n

Rod Smith from Kriden Farms and Ben Greenhalgh from Eugowra Harness Racing Club congratulate winning connections Rachael and David Micallef, driver Blake Micallef, with Beau Grace and Ashleigh Micallef.

Young-trained colt leads all the way to win Eugowra's Canola Cup.
October 7, 2026 • 03:00

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