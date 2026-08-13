Vietnam War veteran Mike De La Hunty sat on the floor of a stationary Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter, his legs dangling off the side as feelings and memories of a significant time in his life resurfaced.

He couldn't resist the urge saying "I had to sit there", when he saw the historic military aircraft that was being donated to the Parkes HARS Aviation Museum and about to begin a 1000km trek on the back of a drop deck semi-trailer from Caboolture in Queensland to Parkes.

Its journey even caught the attention of Seven Network's reality trucking show Outback Truckers who filmed the entire trip.

The Bell UH-1 Iroquois, universally known as the Huey, is a famous single-engine, turbine-powered utility helicopter developed by Bell Helicopter that became an enduring symbol of the Vietnam War for medevac, transport and gunship roles.

Mike is the Parkes HARS manager and he travelled to Caboolture with fellow HARS volunteers Robert and Marion McIntyre to oversee the helicopter's journey to the Parkes Airport in early June.

When Parkes HARS Museum volunteers arrived in Caboolture they found the Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter in excellent condition.

The Caboolture Warplane and Flight Heritage Museum at the Caboolture Airfield, where the Huey was housed was closing and the aircraft needed a new home.

The museum's president contacted Mike to see if the Parkes museum wanted it.

"He (the president) was very interested it was going to a similar place where it was kept before," said Marion, who found the whole experience very exciting.

"We made room for it I can tell you," she laughed.

This Bell UH-1H Iroquois was built in the United States and was formerly a US Army aircraft before serving in both the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) from 1970 and the Australian Army Aviation Corps.

It primarily flew with No.5 Squadron, serving at bases like RAAF Laverton and supporting peacekeeping operations.

The Australian Defence Force restructured its aviation assets, transferring battlefield helicopter responsibilities from the air force to the army, and from 1987 the helicopter served in various operational and training capacities before eventually retiring and going into storage at Camp Damascus in Meeandah in Brisbane.

The iconic Bell UH-1H Iroquois helicopter was donated by the Caboolture Warplane and Flight Heritage Museum to the Parkes HARS Museum, making the 1000km trip south on the back of a truck in June.

When the Parkes trio arrived to collect the helicopter, organising a truck from Molong to transport it, Marion said they were "blown away" by the excellent condition the aircraft was in.

"We couldn't believe it," she said.

"We were scared there would be doors or windows missing, but it was all in tact.

"Mike videoed it so he could show his grandkids."

Engineers travelled up from the HARS Museum in Albion Park on the south coast for the necessary checks.

With Outback Truckers cameras in the background, the rotors had to be removed for transport and it was craned onto the truck, all taking a couple of hours to do.

They hit the road with Outback Truckers following all the way to Parkes - Mike, Robert and Marion finding the process very fascinating.

"We were diligently watching it on the way back," Marion said.

"They were filming as they were driving along - we'd see them fly past us, then they'd stop on the side of the road and continue to film.

"It was a lot of fun, I was so excited with it all.

"What a coup for Parkes to get this helicopter."

Seven Network's reality trucking show Outback Truckers were there to film the entire trip of the Huey helicopter from Caboolture in Queensland to Parkes.

They stopped overnight in Moree before continuing to Parkes.

The Huey had to be reassembled after it was craned-off the truck and now it takes pride of place at the Parkes HARS Museum.

Mike's hoping the aircraft will too resonate with fellow veterans and service personnel across the district and beyond.

Members of the public are welcome to come take a look at this piece of military history when the museum is open on Thursdays and Sundays, 9.30am-3.30pm.

While the episode's airing date is still to be confirmed and can take up to 12 months, Marion was told, Outback Truckers airs on Tuesday evenings on 7mate and streams on 7plus.

60th anniversary of Vietnam Veterans Day

Parkes veterans and servicemen and women will commemorate the 60th Anniversary of Vietnam Veterans Day at the Vietnam War Memorial on Memorial Hill on Tuesday 18 August at 11am.

For those new to town the Memorial recognises not only Australia’s involvement but as well those local personnel who served in the Vietnam conflict in the period 1962-1972.

All are welcome to join the Parkes RSL Sub Branch.

Wreaths will be laid by the following: The Parkes RSL Sub Branch; Vietnam veterans in honour of departed comrades Captain Anatoly Danilenko, Corporal Denis John Donnelly and Private Douglas Roy Powter; The National Servicemen’s Association; both our Federal and State Members of Parliament; Parkes Shire Council; and any member of the public who wishes to lay a wreath.

Following the service, all are welcome to join members at Parkes Services Club for refreshments.

Remembrance Day 2026

The community will commemorate Remembrance Day on Wednesday 11 November with a ceremony at the Cenotaph in Cooke Park at 10.30am.

All Parkes schools, as well as Red Bend Catholic College, have been invited to participate in the reading of all departed comrades from all theatres of conflict.

The Parkes East Primary School will provide its choir and entertain the crowd prior to the commencement of the service.

Prior to Remembrance Day, the Parkes RSL Sub Branch will undertake fundraising activities with the Parkes Auxiliary with a stall in Clarinda Street, outside Discount Dave's.

Students from Parkes High School will sell badges and memorabilia in the CBD and the town's industrial area while Sub Branch members will visit business premises around the town.