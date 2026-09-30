Eugowra's big day of family fun, harness racing returns

The 2026 Eugowra Canola Cup promises $125,000 in prizemoney, thrilling harness racing and a fantastic free family picnic day. The townsfolk of Eugowra are counting down the days to the 24th running of the now-renowned Canola Cup Family Picnic Day, with the community preparing to welcome racegoers, families and visitors from across NSW and interstate for one of the Central West's most anticipated sporting and social occasions. After months of planning and preparation, everything is coming together for what promises to be another spectacular day at the Eugowra Paceway on Monday 5 October. With thrilling harness racing, a huge program of free family entertainment, live music, fashion, food and activities for all ages, there is something for everyone to enjoy. All that is needed now is a little sunshine to help make this year's celebrations one to remember. FROM HUMBLE BEGINNINGS TO $30,000 FEATURE The Eugowra Canola Cup has come a long way since its beginnings in 1999, when the inaugural Canola Cup Final offered $8,000 in prize money. The Eugowra Harness Racing Club (EHRC) has continued to build on that success, with this year's feature race carrying an impressive $30,000 in prizemoney, including $16,200 to the winner. Horses, owners, drivers and racing enthusiasts are expected to travel from far and wide to compete and experience the atmosphere of this prestigious meeting, which has continued to grow in stature and popularity over the years. Club secretary Jodie Greenhalgh said the dedication of the club and its supporters was a major factor behind the meeting's ongoing success. “A lot of work goes into this meeting, but at the end of the day, the rewards are there for us,” Mrs Greenhalgh said. “We are delighted to have Kriden Farms on board again as our major sponsor. "We sincerely thank Rod Smith for his wonderful support and generosity. It really is appreciated. “This year's meeting will offer a massive $125,000 in prizemoney, with every race paying down to the last-placegetter, ensuring that there are rewards for connections throughout the program.” The Canola Cup is a $30,000 feature race. A BIG DAY OF FEATURE RACING In addition to the headline Canola Cup Final, racegoers will be treated to a fantastic program of feature races, with generous prizemoney and the support of valued sponsors. The program includes: • $15,000 Don Tildsley Memorial, proudly sponsored by John and Margaret Tildsley. • $15,000 Canola Cup Gold Consolation, proudly sponsored by local business Gundamain Feedlot. • $10,000 Ken Sharp Memorial, sponsored by Lachlan Valley Chaff Co of Eugowra. • $10,000 David ‘Shorty’ Greenhalgh Memorial, sponsored by CKC Accountants of Canowindra. • $15,000 John Greenhalgh Memorial, proudly sponsored by AgNVet. The meeting will also be broadcast nationally and internationally on Sky Racing, bringing the excitement of Eugowra's big day to racing enthusiasts well beyond the district. FREE FAMILY PICNIC DAY PACKED WITH FUN While the racing is a major attraction, the Eugowra Canola Cup Family Picnic Day is about much more than what happens on the track. Monday 5 October will see the Eugowra Paceway transformed into a fantastic family-friendly celebration, with free entry and a huge range of free children's entertainment, making it the perfect opportunity for families to enjoy a memorable day out together. Children can enjoy free dodgems, a teacup ride, a jumping castle and face painting, while the Kids' Mini Trots will add even more excitement to the day's racing program. Young harness racing enthusiasts will also be cheering on their favourites as they compete for the Kriden Farms Mini Canola Cup, with the next generation of drivers ready to take centre stage. There will be plenty happening off the track, too, with market stalls, a Mr Whippy ice-cream van, lolly van and pizza van providing plenty of delicious treats and browsing opportunities throughout the day. Live music by The Hewetts from Dubbo will add to the festive atmosphere, creating the perfect soundtrack for a relaxed afternoon with family and friends. FASHIONS ON THE FIELD AND TRACKSIDE HOSPITALITY Canola Cup Day has become one of the Eugowra district's most anticipated social occasions, and this year's fashions and hospitality offerings promise to add plenty of colour and excitement to the celebrations. The popular Fashions on the Field competition returns, featuring a range of categories celebrating style and personality, including Best Dressed Local Lady, Ladies, Gents, Juniors and Tiny Tots, alongside the Canola Cup Queen, Canola Cup King and Canola Cup Princess titles. The club extends a sincere thank you to all the generous Fashions on the Field sponsors whose support helps make this much-loved feature possible. Returning by popular demand is the Canola Cup Trackside Marquee, situated along the home straight and offering paid patrons a fantastic trackside vantage point. Guests can enjoy the excitement of the racing in style, with cheers and fruit platters, canapes, sliders and a four-hour beverage package included in the marquee experience. THE FUN CONTINUES AFTER THE LAST RACE The celebrations won't finish when the final race is run! The Canola Cup After Party will get underway following the last race, featuring a Dash for Cash and bouncing pony races, before live music continues through to 8pm. With a fully operational bar and canteen, local and interstate bookmakers, market stalls and a range of food and entertainment options available on course, racegoers can settle in and enjoy a full day of racing and festivities. Please note that this is a strictly no BYO alcohol event. A COMMUNITY CELEBRATION NOT TO BE MISSED The Eugowra Harness Racing Club is incredibly grateful for the continued support of its sponsors, volunteers, participants and the wider community. It is through the generosity and commitment of these supporters that the Canola Cup continues to grow and deliver such a fantastic event for Eugowra and the surrounding districts. With an outstanding program of harness racing, $125,000 in prizemoney, exciting fashion competitions, live entertainment and an incredible range of free family activities, this year's Eugowra Canola Cup Family Picnic Day promises a wonderful day out for the whole family. Gates open at 12 noon on Monday 5 October at the Eugowra Paceway, Noble Street. Entry is free, with a gold coin donation greatly appreciated. Bring the family, gather your friends and join the Eugowra community for a fantastic day of racing, entertainment and country hospitality. For further information, visit www.eugowraharnessracing.com