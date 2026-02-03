The Trundle ABBA Festival is returning to its roots in 2026 with the community once again taking the lead in delivering one of regional Australia's most colourful and much-loved events.

First launched in 2012 as a way to promote Trundle and showcase its famously wide main street, the ABBA Festival has grown into a nationally recognised celebration drawing thousands of visitors to the Central West each year.

Over its 14-year history the festival has seen many challenges including difficult weather, the Covid pandemic and funding pressures, but organisers say the future is now bright.

The Trundle and District Progress Association has officially taken over responsibility of the festival and are committing to its ongoing future.

Along with the Progress Association, festival founder Gary Crowley has hopped back on board to coordinate the event on their behalf.

He and wife Ruth were instrumental in establishing the event and led it through its first decade before Parkes Shire Council took on the responsibility of the festival for a couple of years as a trial.

The 2026 Trundle ABBA Festival will return to its original date on Saturday, 2 May taking over Forbes Street, Australia's widest main street, for a full day of music, colour and celebrations.

Festivities will kick off at 11am and will run until 8pm before the festival continues grooving into the night with live entertainment at the Trundle Services Club and the Trundle Hotel.

Headlining the festival once again will be international ABBA tribute sensation ABBASBACK with a full orchestra and choir.

The live music program also features Orange-based rock band Handpicked, local favourites Easy Goin' and the all-new Central West cover band Dirty Dark Horses.

As well as music there will be events that will turn you into a Dancing Queen and competitions that will have you singing when The Winner Takes It All.

Excitingly a world record dancing attempt will be made to Dancing Queen and Waterloo, a singing competition with the top three finalists performing live on the main stage will take place and the fashions of the festival catwalk competition will have you strutting down Trundle's main street.

The ABBA wedding vows return led by Parkes' musical minister Rev Craig Bland accompanied by a choir singing I do, I do, I do.

You will also be able to catch an exclusive sneak peek of Parkes Musical and Dramatic Society's upcoming production of Sister Act.

And of course there will be food and drink stalls, and family fun activities all day.

The Trundle ABBA Festival Committee is encouraging locals, volunteers and community groups to get involved.

A public meeting will be held on Monday, 9 February from 7pm at the Trundle Memorial Hall where organisers will answer questions and outline opportunities to participate in the 2026 festival.

Tickets are already on sale for the jam-packed day and tickets for camping are available here: https://trundleabbafestival.123tix.com.au/events

Make sure to get your tickets now before they sell-out as there is no guarantee there will be tickets available at the gate on the day.

This is a Trundle ABBA Festival you won't want to miss Super Troupers, as ABBA sings down the Trundle main street once again.