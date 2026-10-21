Donato puts mandatory life sentence Bill to NSW Parliament

Member for Orange MP Phil Donato has introduced to parliament legislation aimed at ensuring domestic violence offenders who breach court-imposed protections and commit murder spend the rest of their lives behind bars. The Independent MP introduced the Crimes Amendment (Mandatory Life Sentences) Bill 2026 to the NSW Parliament last week. The Bill targets a narrow category of murder: cases where the justice system had already identified the danger and put protections in place. "An AVO is not just a piece of paper. A bail condition isn't a formality,” Mr Donato said. “When someone tears through those protections and murders the very person they were meant to keep safe, the punishment must match the betrayal. "I've drawn a line in the sand. Now the Government must show whether it has the backbone to stand on the right side of it." Mr Donato’s campaign comes after the death of Forbes mum and early childhood educator Molly Ticehurst in 2024. Daniel Billings, who was on bail facing charges for offences against Molly at the time, has been sentenced to 28 years for her murder – with a non-parole period of 20 years. "Molly was a mother, a daughter, a friend and a valued member of her community," Mr Donato said. "Her life mattered, as does every life lost to domestic violence." Mr Donato’s Bill will return to the Legislative Assembly for debate before being put to the vote. If successful and supported by Mr Donato’s parliamentary colleagues, the Bill will be referred to the Legislative Council for debate and their vote. If it is passed by the Legislative Council, it will return to the Legislative Assembly. The Bill would apply only where: the offender is an adult convicted of murder; the offender is or was in a domestic relationship with the victim; and at the time, the offender was subject to an AVO or bail condition intended to protect that victim. It includes safeguards for offenders who were under 18 or had a significant cognitive impairment (excluding self-induced intoxication), and retains the Royal prerogative of mercy. "No single law will end domestic violence,” Mr Donato said. “Prevention, policing, housing and victim support all matter. "But that can't be an excuse to avoid accountability. "Victims and their families deserve a clear answer: will the Government support this reform or oppose it?"