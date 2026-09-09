Dive into Street Dreams: 2026 program to make waves

The highly anticipated Street Dreams Festival returns to Forbes on Friday 25 September 2026 from 5pm to 9pm with a brand new live music stage, interactive light installations and an expanded program of underwater-inspired creative experiences. Taking place across Harold Street, Court Street and Victoria Park, the free event will once again bring thousands of people into the town centre to experience a vibrant evening of immersive art, entertainment, light and creativity. A major new addition for 2026 is the Street Dreams stage, which will showcase local musical talent throughout the evening. Performances begin with students from the Forbes Guitar Academy from 6pm to 8pm. From 8pm to 9pm, local country artist Gracey Denham-Jones will headline the stage, delivering a special live performance for festival-goers. The precinct will be illuminated with stunning visual displays and creative installations designed to inspire wonder and exploration. This year, Court Street will come alive with expanded activations, including interactive light installations and a dedicated art exhibition space. "Last year's Street Dreams Festival exceeded all expectations, attracting more than 2,000 people into the Forbes CBD. And this year we're elevating the experience even further," Forbes Shire Mayor Phyllis Miller OAM said. "Street Dreams is not only great for the local economy and community connection, it also allows us to activate and reimagine spaces that we don't traditionally use for events." Forbes Shire Council received a $108,550 grant through the NSW Government's Open Streets Program 2025-28, led by Transport for NSW. Gracey Denham Jones will perform on the new Street Dreams stage from 8pm. Minister for Transport, Minister for Music and the Night-Time Economy, John Graham said, the Open Streets program was about making it easier for councils to activate their streets - cutting red tape and supporting events. "Too often our main streets are something we drive through, rather than drive to," he said. "As this event highlights, we can use our streets to bring communities together and drive revenue for local businesses." Street Dreams 2026 highlights include: • New live music stage • Roving puppetry and activations by Indirect Object • Neon lighting installations by Volter International • Illuminations by acclaimed light artist, Stephan van der Merwe (The Creative Mind) • Outdoor cinema screening short films • Imaginative installations by local schools • Art exhibition • Market stalls • Food and beverage vendors • LED roving entertainment • Activities for all ages • Forbes Town Hall illumination The 2026 festival marks the second year of a three-year Street Dreams series, proudly funded through the NSW Government's Open Streets Program, led by Transport for NSW. The program supports projects that create vibrant public spaces, encourage community connection and increase visitation to local centres.