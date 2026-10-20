Community in shock as Haines’ condition remains critical

Shock and grief continued to ripple across the North East on Tuesday as Wangaratta residents, community leaders and political representatives rallied and prayed for Indi MP Helen Haines following Monday's alleged attack on Murphy Street. As of Tuesday afternoon, The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne confirmed Dr Haines, 65, remained in a critical condition after undergoing emergency surgery Monday evening for critical injuries sustained when struck by a 4WD while at her vehicle outside her electorate office in Murphy Street, about 3:30pm Monday afternoon. It's been widely reported Dr Haines had lost her leg. A 43-year-old Tarrawingee male driver, who was detained by local barber Ricky Jefferies from the neighbouring RickyChops Barbershop, was later arrested and remained in police custody. Police have said it was too early in the investigation to determine motivation or intent of the driver, with Mr Albanese labelling the incident as a “deliberate act” and an ”attack” on the Indi MP. Murphy Street between Reid Street and the roundabout at Faithfull Street and Parfitt Road was treated as a crime scene throughout Monday night as police continued to investigate. On Tuesday morning, floral tributes began to be laid outside the front of Dr Haines' office while a lunchtime vigil was held at the Wangaratta Holy Trinity Cathedral. A woman dressed in orange, a colour Dr Haines had helped make famous through her independent candidacy laid their flowers carrying messages, kneeling down and blowing a kiss before she left. Many messages expressed their loves and prayers for Dr Haines, including a flowers by nearby hairdressers Tamara's Hair Boutique, which read "thinking of you Helen, big hugs". THINKING OF HELEN: Many messages of support have been lain in a floral tribute outside of Helen Haines' Murphy Street office. PHOTO: Bailey Zimmermann Hairdressers from the business were a part of the heroic response from nearby bystanders, providing supplies in Dr Haines' aid despite the confronting scene. Rural City of Wangaratta Mayor Irene Grant said council and the entire community remained in shock and disbelief. “We can't believe that this has happened,” she told the Wangaratta Chronicle. “We can't believe this has happened to Helen, who's always been a very approachable and engaging local member. “Our thoughts now are with Helen's wellbeing and with her family, wishing her a very speedy and safe recovery.” PRAYING FOR HELEN: A large number of people gathered at Wangaratta's Holy Trinity Cathedral on Tuesday to pray for Indi Independent federal MP Helen Haines. PHOTO: Simone Kerwin The Australian Federal Police (AFP) have reported an influx in reports of harassing, nuisance, offensive and threatening behaviour against high office holders across the country from 951 reports in 2024-25 to 1067 reports in 2025-26. Cr Grant said council was aware of the escalating tensions in politics across all levels and it would form part of their review of actions going forward. “This is awful and something that we as a community are going to have to grapple with in terms of how we move forward and how we need to think about how we engage all together,” she said. “We also need to be mindful of other issues that impact on what's happened, and that might be someone's wellbeing, and how do we better support that.” There will be a special council meeting held on Wednesday from 12pm tomorrow to formally support Dr Haines and reaffirm the values that define Wangaratta as a respectful, welcoming, and compassionate community. Cr Grant also met with various government officials on Tuesday. “We’re going to take this step-by-step daily,” she said. A joint statement from the elected MPs and mayors throughout the Indi electorate condemned the “violent attack” on Dr Haines and said they were all affected. “We will not allow intimidation to silence public voices,” the statement read. “Decency still outweighs division, and our communities reject hatred, violence, and fear. “We will not allow violence to discourage participation in civic life... and we will not allow the values of democracy to be diminished by those who seek to undermine them. “Today, we stand with Helen. Tomorrow, we continue the work of building communities where differences are debated with respect, where people feel safe to serve, and where hope is stronger than fear. “We are better than this... we know we are.” AFP Commissioner Krissy Barrett released a statement confirming the investigation was currently led by the Victoria Police Security Investigation Unit and supported by the Victoria Joint Counter Terrorism Team (JCTT-VIC), which includes Victoria Police, the AFP and ASIO. She said the 43-year-old Tarrawingee man remained in police custody and Victoria Police and the AFP were working closely together to identify potential charges, which may include state and Commonwealth offences. “Such as the offence of causing harm to a Commonwealth public official, which carries a maximum penalty of 10 years’ imprisonment,” she said. “At this stage it appears this is an isolated incident, and there are no known threats connected to this matter.” Compassion In Politics Australia said in a statement they were deeply saddened by the attack on Dr Haines. "Helen was the very first MP to put her hand up and sign our Civility Pledge, committing to respectful and constructive conduct in public life," it read. "That the first MP to stand with us in support of a kinder and more respectful politics should now become the victim of such a horrendous attack is heartbreaking."