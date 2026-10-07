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Bringing Eugowra's stories back home

<p>Museum advisor Hayley Lavers and museum volunteer Daph Thompson giving items a final clean and finding them a place in the restored museum.</p>\\n
<p>Museum advisor Hayley Lavers and museum volunteer Daph Thompson giving items a final clean and finding them a place in the restored museum.</p>\\n

Museum advisor Hayley Lavers and museum volunteer Daph Thompson giving items a final clean and finding them a place in the restored museum.

The Museum and Bushranger Centre set to reopen four years after flood
October 7, 2026 • 06:00

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