Amid growing concerns and uncertainty surrounding fuel supplies, Trundle ABBA Festival organisers have reassured its fans the show will go on and they want you here.

They do encourage planning ahead however for those who may be travelling long distances west.

Festival organisers, the Trundle and District Progress Association has shared on Facebook it has been contacted by fans and visitors wanting to attend the event which is making its anticipated return on 2 May after a number of years of cancellations.

"The Trundle and District Progress Association would like to sincerely thank everyone for their concern regarding local fuel supplies – we really appreciate you looking out for our little town," they said.

"But most importantly, Trundle wants you here ready to sing, dance and celebrate – because what the world needs right now is a little more ABBA.

"While we know many of you are travelling a fair distance to join us, we’re closer than you might think.

"Major centres like Orange and Dubbo are within easy reach, not to mention our neighbouring towns of Parkes and Forbes."

Organisers reassured fans there are plenty of opportunities along the way to top-up their fuel.

"Our best advice is simple: fill-up before you arrive and don’t roll into Trundle on an empty tank," they said.

"We continue to keep a close eye on the situation, staying in touch with local businesses and following updates from Energy Minister Chris Bowen.

"While there is ongoing concern, current advice is that fuel supply remains secure, and Australia is still a long way from any rationing."

The Federal Government has said it expects fuel supplies to continue arriving largely as scheduled through to mid-April.

"We do encourage everyone to plan ahead, especially with rising fuel costs in mind," organisers said.

"But rest assured, the festival will be going ahead as planned unless there is a national announcement to the contrary.

"So dust off your sequins, warm-up those vocal cords, and get ready - Trundle is waiting for you."