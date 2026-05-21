The Royal Australian Historical Society (RAHS), in conjunction with the Cowra Family History Group (CFHG) will present a full-day seminar titled “Five Windows into NSW History” at Club Cowra on Saturday 13th June 2026 from 10am to 4pm.

Two expert presenters from the RAHS, Carol Liston AO, RAHS President and Christine Yeats, RAHS Senior Vice-President will be the speakers.

The topics will cover five types of records in the NSW Archives Collections that can be used to explore local and family history.

These are:

· The Old Colonial Register

· Apprenticeship Records

· WW1 Soldier Settlement Records

· Land Records (using the Historical Land Records Viewer)

· NSW Railways Records

The cost, which includes morning tea, lunch and a coffee/tea station is $25.00 per head for RAHS, CFHG and RAHS affiliated society members and $30.00 for non-members.

Bookings are essential in advance for catering purposes.

For more information, the program and online bookings: www.rahs.org.au/rahs-events; email history@rahs.org.au or phone bookings can be made at (02) 9247 8001 during RAHS office hours.

For those doing online bookings note that you must answer the question about dietary restrictions before you book – if none apply write None or Nil in the space provided.

Bookings MUST close on Friday 5th June at 12.00 pm.

This seminar is for anyone interested in local or family history, you do not need to be members of historical or family history organisations.